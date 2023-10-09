Colts-Jaguars odds: Jacksonville opens as favorites Week 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up their second win in a row on Sunday in London, beating out the Buffalo Bills 25-20 in a game that was probably closer on the scoreboard than it was on the field. This week, the Jaguars get division rivals the Indianapolis Colts, albeit not at full strength.

The Jaguars are currently -192 on the money line.

While the Colts did pick up a win to move to 3-2 against the Tennessee Titans, it looks like they will be without starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson for a few weeks due to an MCL sprain.

That means it’s time for... Gardner Minshew’s return back to The Bank.

The Jaguars already beat the Colts this season, at the start of the year, but while the Colts will be without Richardson they did get back Jonathan Taylor, so it will likely be a different offense than the Jaguars already faced.

As it stands, the Jaguars are 4-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.