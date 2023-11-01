Jaguars Reacts Survey: How would you grade the Ezra Cleveland trade?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Jaguars were buyers at the NFL trade deadline for a second straight year. After making a shrewd move last season by acquiring Calvin Ridley for conditional draft picks, Jacksonville sent a sixth-rounder to Minnesota for offensive guard Ezra Cleveland on Tuesday.

Cleveland was drafted 58th overall in 2020 out of Boise St. and played in 53 games for the Vikings (including 40 consecutive starts). He saw time at right guard as a rookie but has played left guard in the two-and-a-half season since. Cleveland is expected to provide guard depth for the Jaguars in 2023 (Walker Little and Brandon Scherff have both dealt with lower-body injuries) and could be a potential future starter, though he is on the final year of his first NFL contract.

Jacksonville was also thinking about acquiring an edge defender. Our trade deadline primer heavily focused on the position, as Mike Caldwell’s defense ranks fourth in DVOA but 22nd in sacks this season. 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien reported the Jaguars were interested in the Patriots’ Josh Uche but couldn’t come to an agreement on compensation. O’Brien added that the team was talking to the Vikings about Danielle Hunter as recently as last Sunday.

This week, we want to hear from Jaguars fans: are you confident the team is headed in the right direction? How would you grade the Ezra Cleveland trade? And how disappointed are you that the Jaguars didn’t trade for an edge defender?

