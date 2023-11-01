History in the making: This week in Jaguars history

Happy Bye Week, Big Cat Country! The Jaguars are headed into bye week leading the AFC South and starting the season 6-2 for the first time since 1999. I thought we should do something a little different for this week’s Jaguars history, so let’s take a look at some history in the making.

Following Sunday’s performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Evan Engram made NFL history joining Jeremy Shockey as one of two tight ends to record 40+ receptions and 400+ receiving yards in each of their first seven seasons. Engram now has over 4,000 career receiving yards. Jeremy Shockey played in the NFL for ten seasons from 2002-2011.

Sunday was Rayshawn Jenkins’ 100th career game and 38th game with the Jaguars. During his time in Jacksonville, Jenkins has made and continues to make his mark amongst safeties in franchise history. He is currently tied for third with tackles for a loss, fourth in total tackles, tied for fifth for passes defended, and one of three safeties to return an interception for a touchdown.

GAME-WINNING PICK SIX TO BEAT THE COWBOYS



Rayshawn Jenkins pic.twitter.com/IrfhPpdVGK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 18, 2022

After Sunday, Jamal Agnew surpassed wide receiver Ace Sanders to become the 8th ranked in franchise history for punt return yards. Agnew currently has 396 yards in punt returns. Ahead of Agnew: Jaydon Mickens has 428 yards, Rashad Greene has 448 yards, Dede Westbrook has 461 yards, David Allen has 468 yards, Mike Thomas has 620 yards, Alvin Pearman has 693 yards, and Reggie Barlow has 1681 yards.

Josh Allen has recorded the second most sacks through the first eight weeks in Jaguars history. Allen is a half sack away from tying Yannick Ngakoue’s 2018 9.5 sacks, and 5.5 sacks away from Calais Campbell’s 14.5 sacks in 2017. For a full list of single-season sack records, click here.

Travis Etienne’s career-long 56-yard touchdown run is the longest touchdown reception against the Steelers in Jaguars franchise history.

Trevor Lawrence set a single-season record and surpassed Mark Brunell after his eighth consecutive game with at least twenty completions. Brunell had previously set the record in 2001 with seven consecutive games with at least twenty completions.

Trevor Lawrence goes over 300 yards passing on the day! pic.twitter.com/3OCik2QO2w — NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 8, 2023

Do you think any other records are going to be made this season? Let us know in the comments how you’re feeling.