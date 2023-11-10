 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the week: The Travon Walker Foundation, Lawrence with a Peyton Manning haircut, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Happy San Francisco 49ers Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

A couple of Jaguars were found in the wild during bye week:

CBS’s Phil Simms on the Jaguars:

Will Blackmon’s FAFO teams:

Darious Williams still leads the NFL in PBUs after the bye week:

Chad Muma’s reaction to a fan wearing his jersey to talk about type 1 diabetes and sports:

The Travon Walker Foundation gave 444 Thanksgiving feast boxes to families in Thomaston, GA:

The defense ranks fourth in the NFL for points allowed:

Our QB1 made an appearance on the Manningcast:

Trevor Lawrence with a Peyton Manning haircut:

“I like being Jacksonville’s team”:

MJD’s top-ten running backs:

Foye on finishing the season:

Most games with a PR of 100.0+ (min. 20 attempts):

Calvin Ridley on his performance this season thus far:

Ridley working with Chad Hall:

Lawrence’s ranks amongst quarterbacks this season:

The Jaguars doing their part to keep the community safe:

Sunny made an appearance at practice this week:

Zay Jones during practice this week:

Nick Wright on the Jaguars:

Jaguars legends will be celebrated Sunday at The Bank:

Reactions to Coach Coughlin being inducted into The Pride of the Jaguars next season:

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...