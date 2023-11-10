Tweets of the week: The Travon Walker Foundation, Lawrence with a Peyton Manning haircut, and more

Happy San Francisco 49ers Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
A couple of Jaguars were found in the wild during bye week:
#DUUUVAL !!! https://t.co/ATxFUwo5vx— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 5, 2023
CBS’s Phil Simms on the Jaguars:
Our @PhilSimmsQB is pretty confident that the Jags are the top team in the AFC South. pic.twitter.com/TYx8GMh5Ct— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023
Will Blackmon’s FAFO teams:
My F around and find out teams are ..— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) November 6, 2023
Bengals
Jaguars
Ravens
Eagles
Darious Williams still leads the NFL in PBUs after the bye week:
Darious Williams still leads the NFL in PBUs with 14 after the Jaguars bye week pic.twitter.com/xAknFLXYcK— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 6, 2023
Chad Muma’s reaction to a fan wearing his jersey to talk about type 1 diabetes and sports:
This is awesome!! Love to see it! https://t.co/LGnMYb87WI— Chad (@chad_muma) November 6, 2023
The Travon Walker Foundation gave 444 Thanksgiving feast boxes to families in Thomaston, GA:
Last weekend we gave 444 Thanksgiving feast boxes to families in Thomaston, GA. We wish to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to the community, our volunteers & our sponsors for your support & generosity. We look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with you again next year! #BlessUp44 pic.twitter.com/7yULvcUjZp— The Travon Walker Foundation (@travonwalkerfdn) November 7, 2023
The defense ranks fourth in the NFL for points allowed:
The Jaguars defense has allowed points on just 26/95 drives this season (27.4% of the time)— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 8, 2023
It ranks 4th in the NFL pic.twitter.com/NqBtAEyv4k
Our QB1 made an appearance on the Manningcast:
Don't forget your notes for Peyton and @EliManning, @Trevorlawrencee. pic.twitter.com/uw9X9yrpOO— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 6, 2023
Trevor Lawrence with a Peyton Manning haircut:
What if @Trevorlawrencee had a Peyton Manning haircut? pic.twitter.com/q336dqgb1l— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2023
“I like being Jacksonville’s team”:
“I like being Jacksonville’s team.” @Trevorlawrencee | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UYHOjvSg05— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 8, 2023
MJD’s top-ten running backs:
.@MJD's Top 10 RBs at the halfway point pic.twitter.com/I2f4qS6k57— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 8, 2023
Foye on finishing the season:
The Jaguars won 5 straight games before their bye week.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) November 9, 2023
The team is 6-2 Foye Oluokun said "it is really like a new season."
"If we don't finish the right way it don't matter." pic.twitter.com/PGqyK3bQQ4
Most games with a PR of 100.0+ (min. 20 attempts):
Most games with a PR of 100.0+— Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) November 9, 2023
Min. 20 attempts
(2022-2023 as of 11/8/23)
1. #PatrickMahomes = 14
2. #TrevorLawrence = 13#ChiefsKingdom #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/eM7X5Zpqmh
Calvin Ridley on his performance this season thus far:
Calvin Ridley has been with the Jaguars for 8 games. He has 33 catches and 451 yards.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) November 9, 2023
Maybe not the start to his Jaguars career that he was hoping for but Ridley says he is "happy."
"It could be better. Definitely want to be doing amazing things like I know I can." pic.twitter.com/yF5AYsoLzU
Ridley working with Chad Hall:
#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley working with Chad Hall during the early parts of practice today. pic.twitter.com/ngJ7TE7GvH— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) November 9, 2023
Lawrence’s ranks amongst quarterbacks this season:
Trevor Lawrence (Rank among QBs)— Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 9, 2023
On Target %: 79.1% (4th)
Big Time Throws: 16 (6th)
Deep Passing (20+): 98.3 Grade (1st)
Time to Throw: 2.48 Secs (4th)
pic.twitter.com/sj2a8zXLel
The Jaguars doing their part to keep the community safe:
Keeping the community safe #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/7ZU8XYKy6W— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 9, 2023
Sunny made an appearance at practice this week:
It’s Always Sunny in #DUUUVAL@k9sforwarriors | @Dream_Finders pic.twitter.com/LbcHjQxccH— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 9, 2023
Zay Jones during practice this week:
#Jaguars WR Zay Jones (knee) was at practice again for the media availability portion. He was listed as “limited” yesterday. We will see today. pic.twitter.com/qrZOSsol7R— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 9, 2023
Nick Wright on the Jaguars:
"If the Jags beat a desperate 49ers team off a bye to get to 7-2 — whether people think I'm overstating how good Trevor Lawrence is — this is an excellent team."— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 9, 2023
— @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/FpX76g4nmO
Jaguars legends will be celebrated Sunday at The Bank:
This Sunday, we are celebrating @Jaguars Legends of all eras. Here’s to all the memories at The Bank and the many more to come. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/GjZnRCWGoh— EverBank Stadium (@EverBankStadium) November 9, 2023
Reactions to Coach Coughlin being inducted into The Pride of the Jaguars next season:
Congratulations, Coach Coughlin! https://t.co/QXbYWI5B8p— Tom Coughlin Jay Fund (@tcjayfund) November 9, 2023
The Man! https://t.co/JigTpQGucY— Tom McManus (@meathead55) November 9, 2023
The Jaguars are tied for the most takeaways in the NFL this season (18) pic.twitter.com/l81Mwxk18W— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 9, 2023
