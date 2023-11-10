Tweets of the week: The Travon Walker Foundation, Lawrence with a Peyton Manning haircut, and more

Happy San Francisco 49ers Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

A couple of Jaguars were found in the wild during bye week:

CBS’s Phil Simms on the Jaguars:

Our @PhilSimmsQB is pretty confident that the Jags are the top team in the AFC South. pic.twitter.com/TYx8GMh5Ct — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023

Will Blackmon’s FAFO teams:

My F around and find out teams are ..



Bengals

Jaguars

Ravens

Eagles — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) November 6, 2023

Darious Williams still leads the NFL in PBUs after the bye week:

Darious Williams still leads the NFL in PBUs with 14 after the Jaguars bye week pic.twitter.com/xAknFLXYcK — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 6, 2023

Chad Muma’s reaction to a fan wearing his jersey to talk about type 1 diabetes and sports:

This is awesome!! Love to see it! https://t.co/LGnMYb87WI — Chad (@chad_muma) November 6, 2023

The Travon Walker Foundation gave 444 Thanksgiving feast boxes to families in Thomaston, GA:

Last weekend we gave 444 Thanksgiving feast boxes to families in Thomaston, GA. We wish to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to the community, our volunteers & our sponsors for your support & generosity. We look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with you again next year! #BlessUp44 pic.twitter.com/7yULvcUjZp — The Travon Walker Foundation (@travonwalkerfdn) November 7, 2023

The defense ranks fourth in the NFL for points allowed:

The Jaguars defense has allowed points on just 26/95 drives this season (27.4% of the time)



It ranks 4th in the NFL pic.twitter.com/NqBtAEyv4k — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 8, 2023

Our QB1 made an appearance on the Manningcast:

Trevor Lawrence with a Peyton Manning haircut:

What if @Trevorlawrencee had a Peyton Manning haircut? pic.twitter.com/q336dqgb1l — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2023

“I like being Jacksonville’s team”:

MJD’s top-ten running backs:

.@MJD's Top 10 RBs at the halfway point pic.twitter.com/I2f4qS6k57 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 8, 2023

Foye on finishing the season:

The Jaguars won 5 straight games before their bye week.



The team is 6-2 Foye Oluokun said "it is really like a new season."



"If we don't finish the right way it don't matter." pic.twitter.com/PGqyK3bQQ4 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) November 9, 2023

Most games with a PR of 100.0+ (min. 20 attempts):

Calvin Ridley on his performance this season thus far:

Calvin Ridley has been with the Jaguars for 8 games. He has 33 catches and 451 yards.



Maybe not the start to his Jaguars career that he was hoping for but Ridley says he is "happy."



"It could be better. Definitely want to be doing amazing things like I know I can." pic.twitter.com/yF5AYsoLzU — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) November 9, 2023

Ridley working with Chad Hall:

#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley working with Chad Hall during the early parts of practice today. pic.twitter.com/ngJ7TE7GvH — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) November 9, 2023

Lawrence’s ranks amongst quarterbacks this season:

Trevor Lawrence (Rank among QBs)



On Target %: 79.1% (4th)

Big Time Throws: 16 (6th)

Deep Passing (20+): 98.3 Grade (1st)

Time to Throw: 2.48 Secs (4th)

pic.twitter.com/sj2a8zXLel — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) November 9, 2023

The Jaguars doing their part to keep the community safe:

Sunny made an appearance at practice this week:

Zay Jones during practice this week:

#Jaguars WR Zay Jones (knee) was at practice again for the media availability portion. He was listed as “limited” yesterday. We will see today. pic.twitter.com/qrZOSsol7R — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 9, 2023

Nick Wright on the Jaguars:

"If the Jags beat a desperate 49ers team off a bye to get to 7-2 — whether people think I'm overstating how good Trevor Lawrence is — this is an excellent team."



— @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/FpX76g4nmO — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 9, 2023

Jaguars legends will be celebrated Sunday at The Bank:

This Sunday, we are celebrating @Jaguars Legends of all eras. Here’s to all the memories at The Bank and the many more to come. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/GjZnRCWGoh — EverBank Stadium (@EverBankStadium) November 9, 2023

Reactions to Coach Coughlin being inducted into The Pride of the Jaguars next season:

Congratulations, Coach Coughlin! https://t.co/QXbYWI5B8p — Tom Coughlin Jay Fund (@tcjayfund) November 9, 2023

The Jaguars are tied for the most takeaways in the NFL this season (18) pic.twitter.com/l81Mwxk18W — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 9, 2023

