Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans wouldn’t mind Nick Bosa in teal

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans which San Francisco 49ers player they’d cherrypick to place on the Jags roster.

I thought this week would be a tough one, given how many talented players suit up in scarlet and gold. But despite San Francisco’s loaded roster, defensive end Nick Bosa ran away with the poll.

82% of Jaguars fans picked the superstar pass rusher; fellow All-Pro defender Fred Warner received 8% of votes; and the remaining 10% was split between Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle.

Here’s what Doug Pederson said on Wednesday about game planning against Bosa and recently acquired defensive end Chase Young.

“Well, we have experience and we have film on Chase in Washington. We coached against him and he’s an excellent football player. Of course, with Bosa, we know the type of player he is and the respect that he gets and deserves. It’s a challenge to have two edge rushers like this, but we’ve done this before. We had [Joey] Bosa and [Khalil] Mack with the Chargers. There’s enough film out there, these are two great players and a lot of respect for both of them. Love watching them play and how hard they play, our guys will be up for the challenge and it’ll be a great opportunity for them.”

As for the confidence tracker -- 97% of fans are confident in the direction of the team, a slight dip from 98% last week. I’m interested to see whether the meter hits triple digits if the Jaguars beat the Niners on Sunday. Either way, we’ve sure come a long way since Week 3.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

