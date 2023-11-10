Jaguars podcast: Week 10 ‘Baalke Bowl’ preview and hot takes

Check out Episode 68 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, a.k.a Trent Baalke’s former team. The Architect spent 12 seasons in San Francisco, half of them as general manager from 2011-16. Baalke joined the Jaguars the following year as Director of Player Personnel before taking over roster management duties from Dave Caldwell during the 2020 season.

Silly revenge game narratives aside, Jacksonville is about to face a football goliath. The 49ers have reached the NFC title game in three of the past four seasons, and Kyle Shanahan’s team was considered the best in football about a month into 2023. But while the Jaguars have won five straight games in five different stadiums, the Niners have dropped three in a row, albeit both teams are coming off a Week 9 bye.

John and I broke down keys to the game and what we’re watching for on each side of the ball.

