Jaguars Friday presser: ‘Great weekend for the organization’

Sunday’s game will likely be the biggest game in Jacksonville since last year’s playoffs.

With the San Francisco 49ers coming to town, and former Jaguars legends being honored, there is a lot going on for the Jags.

Former coach Tom Coughlin was announced as the next inductee into the Pride of the Jaguars, and many former legendary players will be coming to the game to celebrate. Head coach Doug Pederson thinks this Sunday can be a cornerstone weekend for the team for years to come.

“It is a great weekend for the organization,” Pederson said. “To have former players, legends come back and be a part of a weekend like this, it is great for the organization to be in the spotlight. I am so excited for coach Coughlin. He has been great to me.”

Some of the current Jaguars legends however may not be playing in Sunday’s contest, most notably wide receiver Zay Jones.

Pederson said Jones was “probably a long shot” to play while still recovering from a knee injury.

Defensive back Greg Junior is coming close to coming off IR, but will still be sidelined.

Fellow defensive backs Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco however “should be fine” for the game.

Someone who has been playing is defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, and Pederson said Hamilton’s reps will continue to increase week by week and that he is “really close” to being 100% fully healthy.

The coach noted that since many major players have been banged up throughout the early parts of the year, a large number of backups have had to step in. Those guys in turn have then put up great performances, like Montaric “Buster” Brown’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

“Guys that are stepping up, are stepping up, and playing well,” Pederson said. “That is what makes good teams. Just like Buster has done. It takes that. It takes a full 53 man roster. You are going to need everybody.”

Pederson was asked how his team keeps the winning streak, or even just winning ways, alive through the course of a season.

The coach noted that the winning the team is doing this year is largely based on how successful the previous season was.

Being able to pile up wins and continue momentum is how Pederson knows franchises are built and become sustainable.

A win on Sunday would be an enormous building block towards that culture of success.

“You have to continue one week at a time, and hopefully from our standpoint, things year in and year out will be sustainable,” Pederson said.