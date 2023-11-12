49ers vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, radio broadcast and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding a five-game winning streak into Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, back at home at EverBank Field on Sunday for the first time in quite a few weeks. The Jaguars are coming off their bye week and haven’t lost a game since September, including a winning streak through a gauntlet of travel, which included two games in London and a Thursday Night Football matchup.

On the flipside the 49ers limp off their bye week into Jacksonville, riding a tough three game losing streak as they head to the east coast. Oddly enough, despite the streak differences, the 49ers head into EverBank Stadium as three-point favorites. San Francisco has struggled on offense and they’re coming up against of the most opportunistic defenses in the NFL in the Jaguars, with quarterback Brock Purdy having thrown all five of his interceptions on the season in the last three games.

It should be a tough battle on Sunday.

How to watch 49ers vs. Jaguars

Live Stream: FOX30 (locally) and Jaguars TV Networks

Radio Broadcast: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM and Jaguars Radio Networks

When: Sunday, Nov. 12, 1:00 PM

Where: EverBank Stadium

Odds: Jaguars are 3-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook