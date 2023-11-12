 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars vs 49ers: Final injury report and Week 10 inactives

Who’s in and who’s out before kickoff between the Jaguars and the 49ers?

By Gus Logue
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Just a few hours remain until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Both teams have released their final injury reports and announced inactive players.

Jaguars inactives

Zay Jones (knee) is out for a fourth straight game, and the sixth game he’s missed this season.

Montaric Brown, Yasir Abdullah, Cole Van Lanen, and Angelo Blackson are all healthy scratches.

Secondary starters Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco, who were each listed as questionable and missed Jacksonville’s latest game with hamstring injuries, are active. Gregory Junior (hamstring), Daniel Thomas (hamstring), and Ezra Cleveland (toe) will also suit up today.

49ers inactives

As the tweet above says, Trent Williams (ankle) and Deebo Samuel (knee) are active. However, starting left guard Aaron Banks (toe) and rotational defensive end Drake Jackson (knee) will miss today’s game.

View this week’s full injury report for both teams at Jaguars.com/team/injury-report.

