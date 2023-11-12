Jaguars vs 49ers: Final score, recap, highlights, and injuries

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 34-3, at EverBank Stadium on Sunday to drop to 6-3 on the season.

Winners and losers

Biggest play

According to rbsdm.com, the biggest play of the game by Expected Points Added (EPA) was Talanoa Hufanga’s interception off the hands of Tank Bigsby. The play of the game by Win Probability was George Kittle’s 66-yard touchdown.

Key stat (traditional)

Foye Oluokun had 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss, which were the only such plays by any Jacksonville defender on Sunday.

Key stat (advanced)

Brock Purdy generated 15 total Expected Points Added on 30 dropbacks, for an average of 0.5 EPA per play. Essentially, 0.5 points were added to the scoreboard for San Francisco every time Purdy dropped back to pass.

Notable injuries

Jamal Agnew went down with a shoulder injury during a first-quarter kick return. Tyson Campbell exited with a hamstring injury in the third quarter (Gregory Junior took his place).

Nick Bosa left with an ankle injury in the second quarter, though he returned in the second half.

One lingering question

Will the Jaguars ever stop shooting themselves in the foot? The offense couldn’t get anything going early (20 yards in their first 12 plays), and even after they made some nice adjustments, Jacksonville committed four turnovers -- including three in opponent territory -- over its next five drives. Players and coaches shared that one of their big focuses during the bye week was limiting turnovers. Now what?

