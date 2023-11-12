Jaguars vs. 49ers: Week 10 live blog and open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off a bye and get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2023 season. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. E.T. To find out how to watch/listen to the game click here.

PREGAME

The weather is also a little gloomy in Jacksonville with cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees. However, there is no rain in the forecast.

You can see in this video the uniforms for today. About 30 minutes until it’s time for football in Jacksonville!!!

Trevor is getting the offense ready and this game is going to be exciting to say the least.

1st quarter

-Joe Davis on that broadcast if you’re watching on FOX really makes is just feel like a bigger game

-49ers kick the ball off and the Jaguars will start with the ball

-Trevor Lawrence is sacked and the Jaguars are forced to punt, not a great first drive for Jacksonville

- 49ers can’t miss on their opening drive and Purdy finds Aiyuk for an opening drive touchdown Jaguars down 7-0 early