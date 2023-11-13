Don’t panic: Jaguars remain the AFC’s No. 3 seed

Sure, that loss was ugly, but the Jacksonville Jaguars still have the third-best record in the AFC following Week 10’s carnage.

The Miami Dolphins have an identical overall record (6-3), division record (2-1), and conference record (4-2). These teams won’t face each other this season, so the Jags hold the current tiebreaker thanks to a 1-1 record against common opponents in the Bills and Chiefs (the Fins are 0-2 vs those teams).

Here’s a look at the full AFC playoff picture as things stand today.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

3t*. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3*)

3t*. Miami Dolphins (6-3*)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, win over CLE)

6. Cleveland Browns (6-3, loss to PIT)

7+. Houston Texans (5-4+, 3-2 AFC)

8+. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4+, 1-4 AFC, win over BUF)

9+. Buffalo Bills (5-4+, 2-3 AFC, loss to CIN) MNF

10. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-5, loss to LAC)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5, win over LV)

13. New York Jets (4-5)

14. Denver Broncos (3-5) MNF

15. Tennessee Titans (3-6)

16. New England Patriots (2-8)

* Jacksonville and Miami have identical Conference records.

+ Houston, Cincinnati, and Buffalo are in a three-way tie. The first tiebreaker is AFC record, which the Texans win. Then Cincinnati has a head-to-head win over Buffalo.