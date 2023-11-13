Broncos vs Bills: Monday Night Football picks for Week 10

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET as the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are 7-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 47.5 points.

The biggest thing I’m watching for tonight is how Buffalo and the other Josh Allen perform after dropping three of its last five games. The Bills have lost four times this season, all to AFC teams, which leaves them ninth in conference standings and out of the playoff picture as things stand today.

That said, each of Buffalo’s losses came outside city limits. The Bills are second in points scored (144) and fourth in point differential (+62) at home this season. They also rank second and first in those respective categories since Allen’s breakout season in 2020.

To use a Pederson adage, can Buffalo right the ship tonight?

Here are our staff’s picks for tonight’s game.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your MNF thoughts in the comments below!