Jaguars podcast: Week 10 review and hot takes

Check out Episode 69 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Ben Solak did a nice job outlining the Jaguars’ offensive struggles in an article section titled “Trevor Lawrence Isn’t at Fault in Jacksonville” for The Ringer.

“[The Jaguars] ask Lawrence to sit in the pocket, pick a side of the field, process post-snap, and make defenders wrong constantly. It’s big-boy football—but it’s a lot of work for little reward. “Because Lawrence has been relegated to the role of half-field supercomputer, he’s throwing the ball in 2.44 seconds; only Tua Tagovailoa is distributing it faster. He’s also throwing underneath constantly—6.9 air yards per attempt is seventh lowest in the NFL. “Some of this is likely because Taylor wants to protect an offensive line that, during Cam Robinson’s suspension, was missing both of its tackles from last season. Even since Robinson has returned, rookie right tackle Anton Harrison has taken his share of lumps on the outside. But even if Taylor is running the offense this way to protect the line, he has dramatically overreacted. According to Next Gen Stats, only 7.4 percent of the Jaguars’ routes go further than 20 yards downfield—that’s last in the league by a comfortable margin. When looking at routes from just wide and slot alignments (i.e., removing routes that are typically shallow, from inline tight ends and backs in the backfield), the Jaguars are the only team with an average route depth (9.9 yards) under 10.”

Tune in to hear me and John’s thoughts!