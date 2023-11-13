Titans-Jaguars odds: Jacksonville opens as favorites at home

The Jacksonville Jaguars open as 6.5-point favorites as they return to EverBank Stadium to host their AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars are coming off an embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers where it appeared the wheels feel completely off and nothing worked, but the oddsmakers seem to think the Jaguars will bounce back against the Titans.

The Jaguars are currently -258 on the money line.

The Titans are coming off a 20-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that saw their offense completely stifled. New starting quarterback rookie Will Levis crashed back to Earth after some eye popping numbers to struggle, with the Titans offense as a whole generating only 209 total yards.

The Titans have lost four of their last five games and the Jaguars just had their five-game winning streak snapped, so it should be a classic Jaguars Titans fist fight on Sunday.

