Jacksonville Jaguars' Zay Jones Arrested

Jacksonville Jaguars eighth-year veteran wide receiver Isaiah Avery "Zay" Jones has been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, per a search of the public jail records and multiple reports.

Per the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office jail records, #Jaguars WR Zay Jones was arrested Monday evening for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. — Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) November 14, 2023

Per team officials:

"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Signed as a free agent from the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones inked a three-year, $24 million contract with $14 million in guarantees (his 2022 and 2023 salaries) before the 2022 season. Jones immediately exceeded all expectations catching 82 passes, for 823 yards, and five touchdowns in his first year with the team. Zay, in his first year under Doug Pederson quickly established himself as a field stretcher and red zone target for QB Trevor Lawrence.

However, Jones has battled with a recurrent knee injury in 2023, resulting in only two full games completed, with three game appearances. He initially injured his knee in Week two versus the Kansas City Chiefs and subsequently reinjured it in week five versus the Buffalo Bills. Zay currently has eight catches, for 78 yards, and two touchdowns in his two-and-a-half games played in 2023. In less than three games, Jones has still objectively been the Jaguars' best red zone target, catching two of Lawrence's nine touchdown passes on the season.

The specific details of the charge are currently unknown, as more information is being gathered. Jones is set to appear in court at 9 am Tuesday. We will update you once more information has been received.