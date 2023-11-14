Share All sharing options for: Jaguars vs. Titans: Everything you need to know for Week 11

Welcome to Week 11!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) will take on the Tennessee Titans (3-6) at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19 at EverBank Stadium. The Jags are 6.5-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 40 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is the identity of Jacksonville’s offense.

The Jaguars have 18 touchdowns and 17 turnovers (11 in opponent territory) this season. Despite being led by a Super Bowl-winning coach and generational quarterback prospect, Jacksonville has had serious issues scoring the ball.

Doug Pederson has said all season, including after the Niners game, that the biggest problem is execution.

“I thought the team was ready. We failed to execute on the opening drive defensively and we failed to execute on the opening drive offensively. That’s the part that is disappointing. Because these guys were ready to go. To have the lack of execution like we did early in the football game, just kind of snowballed from there.”

He added on Monday:

“It’s been there, it’s been on track on times. It just comes down to the preparation, I talk to the guys all the time about their preparation when they’re outside this building. What are they doing a little extra? Are they studying extra tape, are they looking at every cutup of a certain route or coverage or defensive front blitz, whatever it might be? Just to stay sharp and stay up on what they could possibly see during a game. It just comes down to the execution. It’s plays that we’re now recycling because we’re so far along that you just recycle plays. It’s not anything new that we’re trying to invent or create. It just comes down to each person owning that responsibility.”

