Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which Titans player would you cherrypick?

Jaguars fans: are you confident the team is headed in the right direction?

And which Tennessee Titans player would you cherrypick?

Running back Derrick Henry (2020 Offensive Player of the Year, 29 years old)

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (2022 18th overall pick, 23 years old)

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Five-time All-Pro, 31 years old)

Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (2023 11th overall pick, 22 years old)

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (Two-time All-Pro, 26 years old)

Man oh man, there were a lot of interesting options this week. Henry and Hopkins would be great short-term additions to Jacksonville’s offense, while Burks and Skoronski make sense as long-term fits. But my personal vote is Simmons, who’s just now entering his prime. He ranks no worse than 12th among all interior defensive linemen in combined tackles, tackles for a loss, sacks, and quarterback hits since becoming a full-time player in 2020. Only Aaron Donald and Quinnen Williams have larger contracts than Simmons’ current deal (four years, $94 million).

