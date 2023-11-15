 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which Titans player would you cherrypick?

We want to know which Titans player you’d want to place on the Jaguars’ roster.

By Kevin Knight and Gus Logue
Jaguars fans: are you confident the team is headed in the right direction?

And which Tennessee Titans player would you cherrypick?

  • Running back Derrick Henry (2020 Offensive Player of the Year, 29 years old)
  • Wide receiver Treylon Burks (2022 18th overall pick, 23 years old)
  • Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Five-time All-Pro, 31 years old)
  • Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (2023 11th overall pick, 22 years old)
  • Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (Two-time All-Pro, 26 years old)

Man oh man, there were a lot of interesting options this week. Henry and Hopkins would be great short-term additions to Jacksonville’s offense, while Burks and Skoronski make sense as long-term fits. But my personal vote is Simmons, who’s just now entering his prime. He ranks no worse than 12th among all interior defensive linemen in combined tackles, tackles for a loss, sacks, and quarterback hits since becoming a full-time player in 2020. Only Aaron Donald and Quinnen Williams have larger contracts than Simmons’ current deal (four years, $94 million).

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

