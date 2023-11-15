Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which Titans player would you cherrypick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
Jaguars fans: are you confident the team is headed in the right direction?
And which Tennessee Titans player would you cherrypick?
- Running back Derrick Henry (2020 Offensive Player of the Year, 29 years old)
- Wide receiver Treylon Burks (2022 18th overall pick, 23 years old)
- Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Five-time All-Pro, 31 years old)
- Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (2023 11th overall pick, 22 years old)
- Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (Two-time All-Pro, 26 years old)
Man oh man, there were a lot of interesting options this week. Henry and Hopkins would be great short-term additions to Jacksonville’s offense, while Burks and Skoronski make sense as long-term fits. But my personal vote is Simmons, who’s just now entering his prime. He ranks no worse than 12th among all interior defensive linemen in combined tackles, tackles for a loss, sacks, and quarterback hits since becoming a full-time player in 2020. Only Aaron Donald and Quinnen Williams have larger contracts than Simmons’ current deal (four years, $94 million).
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Loading comments...