Jaguars vs Titans: This week in Jaguars history

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have faced off against each other 57 times during the regular season and playoffs. The Titans currently lead the series 34-23. While the rivalry has created many memorable moments, let’s take a look at the series throughout the decades.
The 1990’s
The first win
Week 5 at the Astrodome on October 1, 1995
Final score: Jaguars 17 - Oilers 16
Attendance: 36,346
Ryan Christopherson and Desmond Howard scored touchdowns. Steve Beuerlein completed eight out of 18 attempted passes for 117 yards, and Mark Brunell completed 7 out of 9 attempts for 57 yards. James Stewart led the team with 23 rushing yards, and Willie Jackson led with 48 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 21.25 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned three punts for 29 yards. Mike Hollis made a 22-yard field goal. Bryan Barker punted five times for 231 yards. Darren Carrington had one interception. Paul Frase and Ernie Logan registered one sack.
The 2000’s
From a fan-favorite season
Week 10 at LP Field on November 11, 2007
Final score: Jaguars 28 - Titans 13
Attendance: 69,143
Greg Jones scored two touchdowns, and Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor scored one touchdown. Quinn Gray completed 13 out of 23 attempted passes for 101 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 101 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards, averaged 14.50 yards in kickoff returns, and averaged 14.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times for 215 yards. Mike Peterson and Brian Williams had interceptions. Reggie Hayward registered 2.5 sacks, Clint Ingram recorded one sack, and Jeremy Mincey was credited with 0.5 sacks.
The 2010’s
The first win since 2016
Week 3 at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019
Final score: Titans 7 - Jaguars 20
Attendance: 58,613
James O’Shaughnessy and D.J. Chark scored touchdowns. Gardner Minshew completed 20 out of 30 attempted passes for 204 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 66 rushing yards, and D.J. Chark led the team with 76 receiving yards. Dede Westbrook averaged 5.50 yards in punt returns. Logan Cooke punted six times for 252 yards. Josh Lambo made both field goal attempts. Calais Campbell recorded three sacks, Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot both registered two sacks, Taven Bryan had one sack, and Leon Jacobs and Marcell Dareus were credited with 0.5 sacks.
The 2020’s
The night the South was won
Week 18 at TIAA Bank Field on January 7, 2023
Final score: Titans 16 - Jaguars 20
Attendance: 70,050
Christian Kirk and Josh Allen scored touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence completed 20 out of 32 attempted passes for 212 yards. Travis Etienne led the team with 17 rushing yards, and Christian Kirk led the team with 99 receiving yards. Jamal Agnew averaged 31.25 yards in kickoff returns. Logan Cooke punted four times for 204 yards. Riley Patterson made both field goal attempts. Tyson Campbell had an interception. Foyesade Oluokun, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Roy Robertson-Harris each recorded sacks. Adam Gotsis and Corey Peters were credited with 0.5 sacks.
Players who have played for both teams
Players who have played for JAX and TEN
|Player
|Position
|Years in JAX
|Years in TEN
|Player
|Position
|Years in JAX
|Years in TEN
|Alexander, Dan
|RB
|2002
|2001
|Ankou, Eli
|DT
|2017-2018
|2021
|Babin, Jason
|DE
|2012-2013
|2010
|Baldridge, Daniel
|OT
|2010-2012
|2012
|Blackson, Angelo
|DT
|2023
|2015-2016
|Blake, Valentino
|DB
|2012
|2016
|Board, C.J.
|WR
|2019
|2022
|Borders, Breon
|DB
|2018-2019
|2020-2021
|Brackett, Brett
|TE
|2012
|2014
|Cain, Jeremy
|LS
|2009-2012
|2007
|Campbell, Tommie
|DB
|2014
|2011-2013
|Conley, Chris
|WR
|2019-2020
|2022
|Cordova, Jorge
|LB
|2006-2007
|2007
|Correa, Kamalei
|LB
|2020
|2018-2020
|Cyprien, Johnathan
|DB
|2013-2016
|2017
|Dobbs, Joshua
|QB
|2019
|2022
|Douzable, Leger
|DE
|2010-2011
|2012
|Dumas, Mike
|DB
|1995
|1991-1992
|Favors, Greg
|LB
|2004-2005
|1999-2001
|Gabbert, Blaine
|QB
|2011-2013
|2018
|Givins, Ernest
|WR
|1995
|1986-1994
|Groves, Quentin
|LB
|2008-2009
|2014
|Key, Arden
|LB
|2022
|2023
|Lambo, Josh
|K
|2017-2021
|2022
|Lowry, Calvin
|DB
|2008
|2006-2007
|Mabin, Greg
|DB
|2020
|2021-2022
|Marks, Sen'Derrick
|DT
|2013-2016
|2009-2012
|Marts, Lonnie
|LB
|1999-2000
|1997-1998
|Maston, Le'Shai
|RB
|1995-1996
|1993-1994
|Matthews, Steve
|QB
|1997
|1998
|McDougald, Bradley
|DB
|2021
|2021
|McNichols, Jeremy
|RB
|2019
|2018-2021
|Overton, Matt
|LS
|2017-2018
|2020
|Palmer, Jordan
|QB
|2012
|2014
|Pasztor, Austin
|OT
|2012-2014
|2018
|Pearman, Alvin
|RB
|2005-2008
|2009
|Poutasi, Jeremiah
|OT
|2016
|2015
|Reid, Caraun
|DT
|2020
|2021
|Roberson, James
|DE
|1999
|1996-1998
|Robinson, Eddie
|LB
|1996-1997
|1992-2001
|Sargent, Mekhi
|RB
|2021
|2021
|Schobert, Joe
|LB
|2020
|2022
|Shaw, Tim
|LB
|2008
|2010-2012
|Smith, Anthony
|DB
|2009-2010
|2011
|Stewart, Rayna
|DB
|1999-2000
|1996-1997
|Swaim, Geoff
|TE
|2019
|2020-2022
|Thompson, Lamont
|DB
|2007
|2003-2006
|Walker, Gary
|DE
|1999-2001
|1995-1998
|Winborn, Jamie
|LB
|2005
|2009-2010
Series results
09/03/1995: Houston Oilers - 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 3
10/01/1995: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Houston Oilers - 16
09/08/1996: Houston Oilers - 34 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 27
12/08/1996: Jacksonville Jaguars - 23 @ Houston Oilers - 17
11/02/1997: Jacksonville Jaguars - 30 @ Tennessee Oilers - 24
11/16/1997: Tennessee Oilers - 9 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17
09/27/1998: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Tennessee Oilers - 22
12/13/1998: Tennessee Oilers - 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 13
09/26/1999: Tennessee Titans - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19
12/26/1999: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Tennessee Titans - 41
01/23/2000: Tennessee Titans - 33 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 14
10/16/2000: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Tennessee Titans - 27
11/26/2000: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16
09/23/2001: Tennessee Titans - 6 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 13
11/04/2001: Jacksonville Jaguars - 24 @ Tennessee Titans - 28
10/13/2002: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Tennessee Titans - 23
12/22/2002: Tennessee Titans - 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10
10/26/2003: Tennessee Titans - 30 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17
11/16/2003: Jacksonville Jaguars - 3 @ Tennessee Titans - 10
09/26/2004: Jacksonville Jaguars - 15 @ Tennessee Titans - 12
11/21/2004: Tennessee Titans - 18 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 15
11/20/2005: Jacksonville Jaguars - 31 @ Tennessee Titans - 28
01/01/2006: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 40
11/05/2006: Tennessee Titans - 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 37
12/17/2006: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Tennessee Titans - 24
09/09/2007: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10
11/11/2007: Jacksonville Jaguars - 28 @ Tennessee Titans - 13
09/07/2008: Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 @ Tennessee Titans - 17
11/16/2008: Tennessee Titans - 24 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 14
10/04/2009: Tennessee Titans - 17 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 37
11/01/2009: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Tennessee Titans - 30
10/18/2010: Tennessee Titans - 30 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 3
12/05/2010: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Tennessee Titans - 6
09/11/2011: Tennessee Titans - 14 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16
12/24/2011: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Tennessee Titans - 23
11/25/2012: Tennessee Titans - 19 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 24
12/30/2012: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Tennessee Titans - 38
11/10/2013: Jacksonville Jaguars - 29 @ Tennessee Titans - 27
12/22/2013: Tennessee Titans - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16
10/12/2014: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Tennessee Titans - 16
12/18/2014: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 21
11/19/2015: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19
12/06/2015: Jacksonville Jaguars - 39 @ Tennessee Titans - 42
10/27/2016: Jacksonville Jaguars - 22 @ Tennessee Titans - 36
12/24/2016: Tennessee Titans - 17 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 38
09/17/2017: Tennessee Titans - 37 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16
12/31/2017: Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 @ Tennessee Titans - 15
09/23/2018: Tennessee Titans - 9 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 6
12/06/2018: Jacksonville Jaguars - 9 @ Tennessee Titans - 30
09/19/2019: Tennessee Titans - 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 20
11/24/2019: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Tennessee Titans - 42
09/20/2020: Jacksonville Jaguars - 30 @ Tennessee Titans - 33
12/13/2020: Tennessee Titans - 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10
10/10/2021: Tennessee Titans - 37 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19
12/12/2021: Jacksonville Jaguars - 0 @ Tennessee Titans - 20
12/11/2022: Jacksonville Jaguars - 36 @ Tennessee Titans - 22
01/07/2023: Tennessee Titans - 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 20
