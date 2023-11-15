Jaguars vs Titans: This week in Jaguars history

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have faced off against each other 57 times during the regular season and playoffs. The Titans currently lead the series 34-23. While the rivalry has created many memorable moments, let’s take a look at the series throughout the decades.

The 1990’s

The first win

Week 5 at the Astrodome on October 1, 1995

Final score: Jaguars 17 - Oilers 16

Attendance: 36,346

Ryan Christopherson and Desmond Howard scored touchdowns. Steve Beuerlein completed eight out of 18 attempted passes for 117 yards, and Mark Brunell completed 7 out of 9 attempts for 57 yards. James Stewart led the team with 23 rushing yards, and Willie Jackson led with 48 receiving yards. Jimmy Smith averaged 21.25 yards in kickoff returns. Desmond Howard returned three punts for 29 yards. Mike Hollis made a 22-yard field goal. Bryan Barker punted five times for 231 yards. Darren Carrington had one interception. Paul Frase and Ernie Logan registered one sack.

The 2000’s

From a fan-favorite season

Week 10 at LP Field on November 11, 2007

Final score: Jaguars 28 - Titans 13

Attendance: 69,143

Greg Jones scored two touchdowns, and Maurice Jones-Drew and Fred Taylor scored one touchdown. Quinn Gray completed 13 out of 23 attempted passes for 101 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 101 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards, averaged 14.50 yards in kickoff returns, and averaged 14.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted five times for 215 yards. Mike Peterson and Brian Williams had interceptions. Reggie Hayward registered 2.5 sacks, Clint Ingram recorded one sack, and Jeremy Mincey was credited with 0.5 sacks.

The 2010’s

The first win since 2016

Week 3 at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019

Final score: Titans 7 - Jaguars 20

Attendance: 58,613

James O’Shaughnessy and D.J. Chark scored touchdowns. Gardner Minshew completed 20 out of 30 attempted passes for 204 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 66 rushing yards, and D.J. Chark led the team with 76 receiving yards. Dede Westbrook averaged 5.50 yards in punt returns. Logan Cooke punted six times for 252 yards. Josh Lambo made both field goal attempts. Calais Campbell recorded three sacks, Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot both registered two sacks, Taven Bryan had one sack, and Leon Jacobs and Marcell Dareus were credited with 0.5 sacks.

The 2020’s

The night the South was won

Week 18 at TIAA Bank Field on January 7, 2023

Final score: Titans 16 - Jaguars 20

Attendance: 70,050

Christian Kirk and Josh Allen scored touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence completed 20 out of 32 attempted passes for 212 yards. Travis Etienne led the team with 17 rushing yards, and Christian Kirk led the team with 99 receiving yards. Jamal Agnew averaged 31.25 yards in kickoff returns. Logan Cooke punted four times for 204 yards. Riley Patterson made both field goal attempts. Tyson Campbell had an interception. Foyesade Oluokun, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Roy Robertson-Harris each recorded sacks. Adam Gotsis and Corey Peters were credited with 0.5 sacks.

Players who have played for JAX and TEN Player Position Years in JAX Years in TEN Player Position Years in JAX Years in TEN Alexander, Dan RB 2002 2001 Ankou, Eli DT 2017-2018 2021 Babin, Jason DE 2012-2013 2010 Baldridge, Daniel OT 2010-2012 2012 Blackson, Angelo DT 2023 2015-2016 Blake, Valentino DB 2012 2016 Board, C.J. WR 2019 2022 Borders, Breon DB 2018-2019 2020-2021 Brackett, Brett TE 2012 2014 Cain, Jeremy LS 2009-2012 2007 Campbell, Tommie DB 2014 2011-2013 Conley, Chris WR 2019-2020 2022 Cordova, Jorge LB 2006-2007 2007 Correa, Kamalei LB 2020 2018-2020 Cyprien, Johnathan DB 2013-2016 2017 Dobbs, Joshua QB 2019 2022 Douzable, Leger DE 2010-2011 2012 Dumas, Mike DB 1995 1991-1992 Favors, Greg LB 2004-2005 1999-2001 Gabbert, Blaine QB 2011-2013 2018 Givins, Ernest WR 1995 1986-1994 Groves, Quentin LB 2008-2009 2014 Key, Arden LB 2022 2023 Lambo, Josh K 2017-2021 2022 Lowry, Calvin DB 2008 2006-2007 Mabin, Greg DB 2020 2021-2022 Marks, Sen'Derrick DT 2013-2016 2009-2012 Marts, Lonnie LB 1999-2000 1997-1998 Maston, Le'Shai RB 1995-1996 1993-1994 Matthews, Steve QB 1997 1998 McDougald, Bradley DB 2021 2021 McNichols, Jeremy RB 2019 2018-2021 Overton, Matt LS 2017-2018 2020 Palmer, Jordan QB 2012 2014 Pasztor, Austin OT 2012-2014 2018 Pearman, Alvin RB 2005-2008 2009 Poutasi, Jeremiah OT 2016 2015 Reid, Caraun DT 2020 2021 Roberson, James DE 1999 1996-1998 Robinson, Eddie LB 1996-1997 1992-2001 Sargent, Mekhi RB 2021 2021 Schobert, Joe LB 2020 2022 Shaw, Tim LB 2008 2010-2012 Smith, Anthony DB 2009-2010 2011 Stewart, Rayna DB 1999-2000 1996-1997 Swaim, Geoff TE 2019 2020-2022 Thompson, Lamont DB 2007 2003-2006 Walker, Gary DE 1999-2001 1995-1998 Winborn, Jamie LB 2005 2009-2010

09/03/1995: Houston Oilers - 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 3

10/01/1995: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Houston Oilers - 16

09/08/1996: Houston Oilers - 34 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 27

12/08/1996: Jacksonville Jaguars - 23 @ Houston Oilers - 17

11/02/1997: Jacksonville Jaguars - 30 @ Tennessee Oilers - 24

11/16/1997: Tennessee Oilers - 9 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17

09/27/1998: Jacksonville Jaguars - 27 @ Tennessee Oilers - 22

12/13/1998: Tennessee Oilers - 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 13

09/26/1999: Tennessee Titans - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19

12/26/1999: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Tennessee Titans - 41

01/23/2000: Tennessee Titans - 33 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 14

10/16/2000: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Tennessee Titans - 27

11/26/2000: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16

09/23/2001: Tennessee Titans - 6 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 13

11/04/2001: Jacksonville Jaguars - 24 @ Tennessee Titans - 28

10/13/2002: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Tennessee Titans - 23

12/22/2002: Tennessee Titans - 28 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

10/26/2003: Tennessee Titans - 30 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 17

11/16/2003: Jacksonville Jaguars - 3 @ Tennessee Titans - 10

09/26/2004: Jacksonville Jaguars - 15 @ Tennessee Titans - 12

11/21/2004: Tennessee Titans - 18 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 15

11/20/2005: Jacksonville Jaguars - 31 @ Tennessee Titans - 28

01/01/2006: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 40

11/05/2006: Tennessee Titans - 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 37

12/17/2006: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Tennessee Titans - 24

09/09/2007: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

11/11/2007: Jacksonville Jaguars - 28 @ Tennessee Titans - 13

09/07/2008: Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 @ Tennessee Titans - 17

11/16/2008: Tennessee Titans - 24 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 14

10/04/2009: Tennessee Titans - 17 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 37

11/01/2009: Jacksonville Jaguars - 13 @ Tennessee Titans - 30

10/18/2010: Tennessee Titans - 30 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 3

12/05/2010: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Tennessee Titans - 6

09/11/2011: Tennessee Titans - 14 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16

12/24/2011: Jacksonville Jaguars - 17 @ Tennessee Titans - 23

11/25/2012: Tennessee Titans - 19 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 24

12/30/2012: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Tennessee Titans - 38

11/10/2013: Jacksonville Jaguars - 29 @ Tennessee Titans - 27

12/22/2013: Tennessee Titans - 20 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16

10/12/2014: Jacksonville Jaguars - 14 @ Tennessee Titans - 16

12/18/2014: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 21

11/19/2015: Tennessee Titans - 13 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19

12/06/2015: Jacksonville Jaguars - 39 @ Tennessee Titans - 42

10/27/2016: Jacksonville Jaguars - 22 @ Tennessee Titans - 36

12/24/2016: Tennessee Titans - 17 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 38

09/17/2017: Tennessee Titans - 37 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 16

12/31/2017: Jacksonville Jaguars - 10 @ Tennessee Titans - 15

09/23/2018: Tennessee Titans - 9 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 6

12/06/2018: Jacksonville Jaguars - 9 @ Tennessee Titans - 30

09/19/2019: Tennessee Titans - 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 20

11/24/2019: Jacksonville Jaguars - 20 @ Tennessee Titans - 42

09/20/2020: Jacksonville Jaguars - 30 @ Tennessee Titans - 33

12/13/2020: Tennessee Titans - 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 10

10/10/2021: Tennessee Titans - 37 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 19

12/12/2021: Jacksonville Jaguars - 0 @ Tennessee Titans - 20

12/11/2022: Jacksonville Jaguars - 36 @ Tennessee Titans - 22

01/07/2023: Tennessee Titans - 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 20

