The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a disastrous performance against the San Francisco 49ers last week, so it feels like a good time for a distraction by way of a fresh 2024 mock draft.

If the season ended today, the Jags would have the 28th overall pick, which would make for a lot of interesting scenarios. Do they go the aggressive route and trade up to address the pass rushing woes? Do they stay put and go best player available? Or do they trade back to collect more draft capital?

Don’t forget, if they choose to re-sign Calvin Ridley to a new deal this offseason, they would owe the Atlanta Falcons their 2024 second-rounder, so this scenario is very much on the table if the board doesn’t fall their way.

Let’s dive into the possibilities with a 3-round mock draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Round 1, Pick 28 - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Three Jaguars receivers are set to be free agents after the season: Calvin Ridley, Jamal Agnew, and Tim Jones. Of the three, I think Ridley is the only one who could return on a new deal, but even that isn’t a guarantee considering his trade stipulations.

That leaves Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Parker Washington, and Elijah Cooks as the only players under contract in the receiver room, making that position a huge need looking ahead.

With that in mind, Texas’ Adonai Mitchell would be a terrific target with the Jags’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds, Mitchell would provide a lengthy red zone threat to a pretty undersized collection of pass catchers in Jacksonville. He’s a surprisingly natural route runner considering that stature, and he can do damage at all three levels of the field.

Texas WR Adonai Mitchell has been one of my favorite WRs in this draft class since the summer. The route running from him at 6-4 is so good pic.twitter.com/KLIbFisZyV — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 21, 2023

On the season, Mitchell has reeled in 40 balls for 637 yards and 9 touchdowns, and he’s been at his best against the top competition this season. In the Longhorns’ huge win against Alabama, Mitchell reeled in two touchdowns, one of which was a 39-yarder that proved to be the dagger in the fourth quarter.

Adding a player with the type of “go get it” ability of Mitchell could prove to be huge for a passing offense that struggles in both the red zone and contested catch situations.

Round 2, Pick 59 - Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Florida

The Jaguars' defense has tallied just 18 sacks through the first 10 weeks with half of them coming from one player in Josh Allen. Travon Walker hasn’t turned out to be the pass rusher Jacksonville hoped he would be at this point and the rest of the edge depth has provided little to no impact this season.

The need for extra help off the edge is glaring right now, so with that in mind, I have the team using their second-round pick on Princely Umanmielen.

The current Florida Gator is in the midst of his best season yet in Gainesville. He’s already set career marks in tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5.5) with still two games to go, and even those stats aren’t indicative of how disruptive he’s been.

Florida Gators EDGE Princely Umanmielen has a pass-rush win rate of 23.3% per PFF



1st for Power 5 defenders with 75+ pass-rush attempts



He’s got a 40.3% win rate in true pass sets, also 1st in the P5 among qualifiers



Still at the top with a quiet game vs LSU. Hell of a season. — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) November 13, 2023

Umanmielen possesses a prototype frame for the position with length that shows up against both the run and the pass. His twitchiness at the line of scrimmage and bend off the edge consistently get opposing tackles off balance, and his long strides make it nearly impossible for them to reset before he’s in the backfield.

Adding Umanmielen to the rotation behind Walker and Allen would allow for more flexibility and versatility for Jacksonville’s pass rush, which would be a welcomed site for the Duval faithful.

*This pick will go to the Falcons if Ridley is signed to a contract extension

Round 3, Pick 90 - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

For the final pick of this Jacksonville Jaguars three-round mock draft, I have them adding another piece to that defensive front in Tyler Davis out of Clemson.

A three-time all-conference player in the ACC, Davis has spent five years with the Tigers creating havoc from the interior of their defense. He’s been deployed mostly at three-technique but has plenty of reps where he’s also kicked inside to nose. That versatility is something the Jags covet on the inside.

Highest graded ACC Defensive Lineman:



Tyler Davis, Clemson: 85.3 pic.twitter.com/6QmNmCbYvl — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2023

Although he’s a bit undersized at just 6-foot-2, Davis makes up for his lack of length with physicality at the point of attack and a surprising quickness off the snap. He’s got violent hands and is a high-motor player that never takes himself out of play.

Considering the state of the pass rush, Jacksonville Umanmielen and Davis with back-to-back picks would be an ideal way to close out Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

*This pick will go to the Falcons if Ridley meets undisclosed performance incentives