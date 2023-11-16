News around the AFC: Burks continues to miss practice with a concussion ahead of Jaguars game and more

AFC SOUTH:

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

PFF ranks Colts O-line third-best in NFL

Gardner Minshew was one of five quarterbacks – who attempted at least 10 passes in Week 10 – to not have been sacked.

“Indianapolis’ offensive line has been more than formidable, allowing just 22 sacks in 10 games. The Colts have attacked the ground to score 13 rushing touchdowns, the fifth-most in the NFL this season. Pro Football Focus ranked the Colts offensive line the third-best in the NFL on Wednesday ahead of Week 11. Only Detroit and Baltimore remained atop of each conference ranking in the top two spots for best o-line unit.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

NFL suspends Houston Texans LB Denzel Perryman for three games

Denzel Perryman won’t play in the next three games for the Houston Texans.

“Losing Perryman could be a big blow for the Texans defense, which has improved tremendously under DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke. The ninth-year pro has recorded 41 tackles this season for the Texans, which ranks third on the team behind Blake Cashman and rookie Henry To’oTo’o.

Perryman is expected to miss three home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. He will be eligible to return for the Texans’ Week 14 contest at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets on Dec. 10.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Titans-Jaguars Weds Injury Report: Treylon Burks still absent

Tennessee’s sophomore wideout continues to miss practice with a concussion

“Burks has been sidelined since suffering a scary-looking concussion versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. Burks continues to work through protocol. The Titans have yet to place him on IR, which indicates his return-to-play timeline is less than four weeks. I wouldn’t bet on Burks being available Sunday, though. Kyle Philips should continue seeing an increased workload.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

Bye week boosts Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle ahead of second-half playoff push

Jaylen Waddle is averaging 13.1 yards per reception and has three touchdowns through eight games.

“With eight games left on the schedule, Dolphins’ wide receiver Jaylen Waddle felt the bye week couldn’t come at a better time. Miami’s third-year wide receiver missed Week 3 with a concussion and appeared on the injury report with oblique and back injuries.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Josh Uche senses mutual interest in staying with Patriots beyond his rookie contract

The former second-round draft pick is set to enter free agency in March.

“Uche was the second player drafted by the Patriots in 2020, joining the team as the 60th overall selection that year. While not quite developing into a true three-down outside linebacker, the Michigan product has found some success as a rotational pass rusher.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Breaking news: Buffalo Bills fire OC Ken Dorsey

Drastic times call for drastic measures

“Dorsey was in the middle of his second season as offensive coordinator with the Bills, and he put together promising work as a play caller with stats to back up his resume. But something was off from the start of the 2023 NFL season, which made for a disconnect between the on-field product and their stats/rankings. The biggest tangible issues has been the troubling amount of turnovers, with another four added to the offense’s ledger last night.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Robert Saleh says Jets will give Jeremy Ruckert a bigger role on offense

“It sounds like Uzomah’s rough game could have consequences. Head coach Robert Saleh suggested second year tight end Jeremy Ruckert’s playing time could increase in Week 11 as the Jets head to Buffalo to face the Bills.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

Chiefs open as 2.5-point favorites over the Eagles in Week 11

“Monday Night Football” will feature a rematch of Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City and Philadelphia

“In the NFL’s Week 11, the (7-2) Kansas City Chiefs (-3) will welcome the (8-1) Philadelphia Eagles (+3) to a Super Bowl LVII rematch on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for “Monday Night Football.” Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Broncos at Bills: The No Bull Review

The Broncos made fewer mistakes than the free-falling Bills. Here are my thoughts, opinions, and analysis on their crazy win on Monday night.

“That sure was a sloppy game and an unbelievable win for the Denver Broncos on the road over the Buffalo Bills. Here in Broncos Country, we’re so starved for winning actual games we heartily welcome sloppy wins like that.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Chargers sign TE Stephen Anderson to their practice squad, EDGE Justin Hollins to active roster

Justin Hollins has been signed to fill in for Chris Rumph, while a familiar face marks one of the more exciting practice squad signings you’ll see

“Anderson was signed to the Chargers’ practice squad in 2019, only ascending to the active roster for one game but was signed to a futures contract on December 30th, 2019. He returned in 2020 and appeared in all 16 games, logging a few starts but mainly filling a reserve tight end role and special teams contributor. In 2021, he played all 17 games in that same reserve/special teams role, but Anderson’s impact as a reliable depth piece can’t be understated.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Raiders’ linebacker Robert Spillane wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

He came up big in win over Jets on Sunday night

“Spillane made a big impact in the game. He had a late interception deep in Las Vegas territory late in the game to basically seal the game. But that wasn’t the end of Spillane’s impact in the game.

Spillane, who is playing despite having a recent hand surgery, tied for the team lead with seven tackles and he had a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed, He was the first Raiders’ player to record an interception and a sack in the same game.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Ravens players think Joe Burrow faked Week 2 injury, per insider

Do we have another Wink Martindale situation?

“Jack Settleman, founder of Snapback Sports, and co-host of the Punch Line Podcast with Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey, shared a little inside info on our podcast. It seems Baltimore’s players think Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was looking for excuses after a bad game in Week 2.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

5 takeaways from the Ravens disappointing loss to the Browns

The Ravens had their four-game winning streak snapped in deflating fashion.

“The Baltimore Ravens faced off with the Cleveland Browns for the second time in Week 10 and despite leading for nearly the entire game, they lost 33-31 to fall to 7-3. In a contest that was expected to be a defensive slugfest, the home team failed to put the game away after holding multiple double-digit leads. The offense made big plays but couldn’t find a consistent rhythm or stay on the field when it mattered most. And the defense followed up their most impressive performance of the season with their worst.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

Browns have decided on a starter at QB for Week 11, per report

“Sources have shared that the Browns intend to start rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 11, NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reported Wednesday. Watson’s health has been an ongoing issue this season, having managed a shoulder injury dating back to Week 3 which was worsened with some structural damage on a hit in Week 10.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Breaking: Deshaun Watson out for season

Broken bone in his shoulder, a new injury, leads to surgery

“The Cleveland Browns will be without starting QB Deshaun Watson for the rest of the 2023 season after a new shoulder injury occurred in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. The team announced the injury and impending surgery on Wednesday prior to Week 11’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers:”