Bengals vs Ravens: Thursday Night Football picks for Week 11

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 46 points.

The biggest thing I’m watching for tonight is the Ravens defense, which has been the best in the league since defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith joined the flock last year.

Since 2022, Joe Burrow has thrown between 209-222 yards in four games (including playoffs) against the Ravens, compared to 272.5 passing yards per game in 24 contests against all other teams. Burrow has also seen his yards per attempt dip from 7.2 to 5.8, and his passer rating from 97.8 to 86.6, when he faces Baltimore versus all other opponents.

It’ll be fun to watch and see whether Burrow has learned Baltimore’s tendencies by now, albeit not having Tee Higgins (out with a hamstring injury) won’t do him any favors.

Here are our staff’s picks for tonight’s game.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your TNF thoughts in the comments below!