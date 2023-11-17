 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans’ confidence drops 20%

The results are in, and the majority of Jaguars fans remain confident in the direction of the team.

By Gus Logue
San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans which Tennessee Titans player they’d cherrypick to place on the Jags roster. 59% of fans chose All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, with rookie offensive lineman coming in second with 23% of votes.

Here’s what Trevor Lawrence said about Simmons and Tennessee’s defense on Wednesday.

“I think their front is really physical, really good. Jeffery Simmons makes it go up there and he’s a great player. I have a lot of experience playing against him the past two years so we understand how good of a player he is, Denico Autry on the edge is playing really well. Obviously, Arden [Key] was here, so a guy who we’re familiar with who’s a good player. They’ve got Harold Landry III back who is also a good player with some guys on the inside. They’re pretty loaded up front, their backers do a good job of flying around. Good athletes, they can move sideline-to-sideline and diagnose things well in the backend. It’s changed a little bit obviously since Kevin [Byard] got traded to the Eagles, so some new safeties in there but those guys are playing well, they do a good job of disguising their guys on the outside have been a little banged up as well, but when they’re going, they’re playing really well. I think that’s something they do well, is disguise and give you a lot of different presentations and different looks and keep you off balance. We’ll have to do a great job this week in our preparation and getting ready for all of the different looks in the backend and up front on the d-line and the different fronts they can present.”

As for the confidence tracker -- 76% of Jaguars fans are confident in the direction of the team, a significant drop from last week’s 97% mark.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

mnkman322
I picked Henry, since very bad things happen when Tank is in the game. Simmons would just delay Travon's inevitable move to IDL, and I don't think we need yet another guard in Skoronski.
jsomeone3
Peter Skoronsky would be the biggest need. Jeffrey Simmons is great, there's no doubt about that. But this team seriously needs better protection to give Trevor more time.
Castiron
Without a doubt Simmons.
Favorite585
Simmons is the easiest and most obvious choice. If Harold Landry was on there, I'd consider him right up there!

