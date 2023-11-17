Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans’ confidence drops 20%

This week, we asked Jacksonville Jaguars fans which Tennessee Titans player they’d cherrypick to place on the Jags roster. 59% of fans chose All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, with rookie offensive lineman coming in second with 23% of votes.

Here’s what Trevor Lawrence said about Simmons and Tennessee’s defense on Wednesday.

“I think their front is really physical, really good. Jeffery Simmons makes it go up there and he’s a great player. I have a lot of experience playing against him the past two years so we understand how good of a player he is, Denico Autry on the edge is playing really well. Obviously, Arden [Key] was here, so a guy who we’re familiar with who’s a good player. They’ve got Harold Landry III back who is also a good player with some guys on the inside. They’re pretty loaded up front, their backers do a good job of flying around. Good athletes, they can move sideline-to-sideline and diagnose things well in the backend. It’s changed a little bit obviously since Kevin [Byard] got traded to the Eagles, so some new safeties in there but those guys are playing well, they do a good job of disguising their guys on the outside have been a little banged up as well, but when they’re going, they’re playing really well. I think that’s something they do well, is disguise and give you a lot of different presentations and different looks and keep you off balance. We’ll have to do a great job this week in our preparation and getting ready for all of the different looks in the backend and up front on the d-line and the different fronts they can present.”

As for the confidence tracker -- 76% of Jaguars fans are confident in the direction of the team, a significant drop from last week’s 97% mark.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

