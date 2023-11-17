Tweets of the week: Jaguars legends, community contributions, and more

Happy Tennessee Titans Week, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Angelo Blackson and C.J. Beathard celebrated birthdays:
Happy birthday, Angelo Blackson!@FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/IaKqQKkuzc— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 14, 2023
Happy birthday to our guy, C.J. Beathard! Make it a great one @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/xOPSMsNgWz— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 16, 2023
Some pictures from Legends Weekend:
The 2023 @Jaguars Legends Weekend connected Legends with each other, celebrated their accomplishments, mentored current players and supported their community service!@NFL | @NFLLegacy pic.twitter.com/vtKXz3DnUD— Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) November 15, 2023
The Travon Walker Foundation is giving away over 200 Thanksgiving Feast Boxes to local families this weekend:
.@Jaguars DL Travon Walker is giving away 200+ Thanksgiving feast boxes to local families this weekend. Listen to @WOKVNews at 8:10am for how you can get involved: https://t.co/TBwwNN94La@travonwalkerfdn @44Ytw @ActionNewsJax @BrentASJax pic.twitter.com/bURpbdcn9B— Rich Jones (@RichJonesJax) November 15, 2023
Logan Cooke shared his foundation:
https://t.co/L2CwUfPJqB pic.twitter.com/dYWwrGsqSQ— Logan Cooke (@LoganCooke2) November 16, 2023
EverBank’s Touchdowns for Tomorrow:
For every touchdown the @Jaguars score this season, we’ll give 100 kids access to financial education through the @JANorthFlorida. It's part of our commitment to furthering the financial literacy of our communities. #TouchdownsForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/ebh2f3wEK0— EverBank (@EverBank) November 16, 2023
Kay Adams from Up & Adams mentioned the DESC Jax’s community-wide clothing drive:
.@Jaguars fans and staff! We love what you’re doing with this community wide clothing drive!— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 16, 2023
There’s still time to donate to @DESCJax this weekend and help those experiencing poverty in the Jacksonville area - https://t.co/0MxT0U3tRg#DUUUVAL #kaycaughtya @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Dm53zQBv5J
And donated $1000 to the clothing drive:
Happy to donate $1000 to this cause today!— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) November 16, 2023
Who’s next? What’s next?
Hit me with ideas and lmk if you see someone doing something awesome for others …pls ! https://t.co/17HxrT4Oc2
The Jaguars hosted over 250 children for their Salute to Service Youth Football Camp:
On Thursday night, we hosted 250+ children at our Salute to Service Youth Football Camp at @NS_Mayport!@Jaguars Legends Paul Posluszny and Donovin Darius were on-site to coach and interact with our campers! pic.twitter.com/Ltt2fa7rsH— Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) November 11, 2023
Travis Etienne is 2nd in the NFL for missed tackles force when rushing:
Travis Etienne Jr.: 35 missed tackles forced when rushing this season— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 15, 2023
2nd in the NFL pic.twitter.com/jipg56D0R2
Sound bites from Travis Etienne:
Walking sound-byte (and #Jaguars RB) Travis Etienne Jr…— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 16, 2023
- Discusses the “hospital ball” Christian Kirk threw to him vs #49ers
- “Not gonna lie, I’m not looking forward to seeing No. 98 all game”
Pure electricity.
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/8LAPoEu1b9
Etienne on his brother’s performance Saturday:
Boy went get him a 3PC chicken https://t.co/UERM926BUp— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) November 12, 2023
Darious Williams made the list of highest-graded cornerbacks this season:
Highest coverage grades this year | CBs pic.twitter.com/AThNOccFBR— PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2023
Josh Allen on the Titans:
“This was the first game I was told: ‘we don’t like these guys’”— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 15, 2023
If you’re looking for your #Titans Hate Week material: Josh Allen provides #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/3pGkFPqMWJ
Calvin Ridley on the Jaguars:
#Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: “We gonna be aight.” pic.twitter.com/m3PgM9Qdsv— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) November 15, 2023
A doodle of the AFC playoff picture after Week 10:
AFC Playoff Picture after Week 10 pic.twitter.com/NgkYCvxJyy— CornDoggyLOL (@CornDoggyLOL) November 16, 2023
Fred Taylor and Jimmy Smith on their speed:
I was easily a 98 speed, minimum!!! Find one video where anyone ran me down from behind… I’ll wait ♂️ https://t.co/zrud5ZTyOJ— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) November 11, 2023
I ran back to back 4.35’s on my pro day! https://t.co/n02mDPZvjw— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) November 11, 2023
The Jumbo Shrimp invited the Jaguars over for batting practice:
Anytime the guys want to come by for BP they’re welcome next door at 121 Financial Ballpark @Jaguars https://t.co/1WJjHSqG9R— Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) November 12, 2023
This young man flew over 2500 miles to get Trevor’s autograph:
This young fan flew over 2500 miles to get Trevor Lawrence's autograph... and he got it pic.twitter.com/o4i9W0JYg8— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2023
A classic Jaguars throwback:
13 years ago today: "Garrard... Steps up... Fireeess, Mike Sims WALKEERR, knocked down …. OH HE CAUGHT IT!" ~ Gus Johnson— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2023
This is one of my favorite NFL calls.
pic.twitter.com/fM51LzBqdU
MJD declared his love for Duval North:
Damn steelers hater thts crazy!!! I love Pittsburgh. It still our second home!!! lmao https://t.co/SuhJjOSQOI— Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) November 14, 2023
One last thing before you go:
only one way to start this week pic.twitter.com/KW1JadqvZW— madebytim (@MadeByTim) November 13, 2023
