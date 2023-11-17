5 Questions with Music City Miracles: What we learned about the Titans

As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, we sat down with Jimmy Morris of Music City Miracles to learn more about the opposing side.

Question 1: Will Levis had an extraordinary debut when he threw 4 touchdowns back in Week 8, but he hasn’t scored in two games since. Considering all three games, what excites you and worries you about Levis so far?

It’s hard to judge anything from Levis playing behind this terrible offensive line, but for the most part, he has looked good. He has the arm to make every throw on the field. There was never a question about that. The biggest questions with him were decision-making and ball placement. His decision-making has been pretty good so far. There are some times when he tries to hit the big play instead of taking the check down, but you can live with that. He’s thrown two interceptions in the three starts. One of them was excusable because it happened at the end of the game when he had to force the ball into the end zone. The other one wasn’t great. The rest of this year is about figuring out if he is a guy they can build around for the future. The results so far have been encouraging but the jury is still out.

Q2: Tennessee currently has the second-worst record in the conference. Will Mike Vrabel be on the hot seat if the Titans can’t turn things around?

Yeah, he would have to be. So much of what is going on isn’t his fault. The roster is really, really bad, but at some point that doesn’t matter. The Titans are 3-13 in their last 16 games with no real hope of anything getting any better this year. Vrabel is a good coach and did some really good things early in his tenure here. That has earned him a lot of leash, but he will have used most of that up if things don’t get better this season.

Q3: Can you fill us in on any players who aren’t getting talked about enough outside of Tennessee?

It would be really nice if the Titans had some unknown guy that was playing really well. It really isn’t happening right now. A guy that we are all pretty excited about is Tyjae Spears. The Titans drafted him in the third round of the draft, and he has been electric when he has the ball in his hands.

Q4: What’s the key to beating the Titans on both sides of the ball?

The key to beating the Titans offense is pretty simple - line up someone with a pulse across from the terrible offensive line and tell them to go sack the quarterback. Levis has been pressured on almost 50% of his dropbacks since he took over as the quarterback. It’s pretty tough to get much going offensively when that is happening. The key to beating the Titans defense is protecting the quarterback long enough for receivers to get open down the field. This defense was supposed to be one that relentlessly got after the quarterback. That was going to be the key to covering for a secondary that isn’t great. The pass rush has been up and down and the defense has given up a lot of big plays. If the Jaguars offensive line can give Trevor Lawrence time, there will be big plays to be had down the field.

Q5: The Jaguars are favored by 6.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Which side of the spread do you like, and are there any game/player props that fancies your interest?

I hate to say it, but I’d have to put my money on the Jaguars here. I just don’t have any confidence in this offense to be able to put up points after the way the line has played the last couple of weeks. As for props, I always like the over on Derrick Henry’s receiving yards. It’s currently at 11.5. They will try to get at least one screen to him in this game, and as Jaguars fans know all too well, Henry can break off a big play any time he has the ball in his hands.

Thanks to Jimmy for taking the time to answer our questions!

