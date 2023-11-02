AFC SOUTH:

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

Colts sign former Jets safety Tyreque Jones to practice squad; Release DT Ross Blacklock

The Colts continue to churn the bottom of their practice squad, this time with long-armed safety Tyreque Jones.

“The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team signed former New York Jets safety Tyreque Jones to the practice squad and waived recently signed defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in a corresponding roster move.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

Tennessee Titans take uniform fiasco to next level

Titans angling to be most hated franchise in pro sports at this rate

“After stepping in the mess of wearing the Houston Oilers uniforms on Sunday, the Tennessee Titans appeared to go one step further down “a douche does what?” boulevard and allegedly had “Big Brother” Roger Goodell and the NFL fire off a cease and desist letter to the University of Houston for wearing what appears to be Oiler’s themed alternate uniforms.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Will Levis to start against the Steelers

Jeremy Fowler says that Will Levis will get his second start on Thursday Night Football.

“This should come as no surprise, but Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Will Levis will get his second start on Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be noted that Fowler notes that Ryan Tannehill is still not expected to be healthy enough to play on Thursday.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

Miami Dolphins sign cornerback Parry Nickerson to practice squad

Nickerson appeared in five games this season.

“Nickerson, 29, began the year on Miami’s active roster and appeared in five games. He was targetted five times, allowing three receptions for 30 yards, according to PFF. A sixth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2018, Nickerson was forced into action against the Philadelphia Eagles, playing 45 snaps in the 31-17 loss on Sunday Night Football.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Patriots officially place receiving leader Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve

A torn ACL ended Kendrick Bourne’s season in Week 8.

“Bourne, 28, went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. An MRI revealed a torn ACL, ending his season eight games and five starts in.

Ranking atop New England’s offense with 55 targets, 37 catches, 406 yards and four touchdowns, only center David Andrews, quarterback Mac Jones, left tackle Trent Brown and tight end Hunter Henry have played a higher rate of snaps this fall than Bourne’s 73 percent. He stood with a base salary of $4.75 million in a contract year.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Buffalo Bills sign RB Leonard Fournette to practice squad

A big name joins the Bills’ prep squad

“The Buffalo Bills have added 28-year-old veteran running back Leonard Fournette to the team’s practice squad, following an incoming player physical. Senior NFL insider Diana Russini of The Athletic was the first to verify the signing, sighting sources.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

Report: Connor McGovern has dislocated kneecap, prognosis unclear

“The Jets will hope to have McGovern back sooner rather than later. That is in part because he is their best center. It is also in part because they need bodies on the offensive line. He is now the third opening day starter out of the lineup from injury. Joe Tippmann and Wes Schweitzer are out in addition to that. The Jets have taken a lot of hits to offensive line.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

Clark Hunt: Chiefs’ Frankfurt game will benefit team, league and Kansas City

Sunday’s game in Germany will benefit more than just the Chiefs and the NFL.

“When the Kansas City Chiefs (virtually) host the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday morning (8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time on NFL Network and KSHB/41), it will be the first time the Chiefs have played on the other side of the Atlantic since Week 8 of 2015, when they (virtually) hosted the Detroit Lions at London’s Wembley Stadium.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Justin Simmons named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

After the Denver Broncos defense dominated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, their best defensive player that day earned AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week honors.

“Drafted in the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he was part of all but one of those 16-straight losses to the Chiefs. On Sunday, he recorded two tackles, a pass defensed, a fumble recovery, and that game-clinching interception to send Denver a mile high.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Chargers waive TE Tre’ McKitty

Tre’ McKitty was originally a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2021.

“According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are waiving tight end Tre’ McKitty. McKitty was originally selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Georgia. He was the second of two picks in that third round as the Chargers also selected wide receiver Joshua Palmer.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Breaking News: Raiders fire Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

Per Schefter, McZiegs is out

“Schefter also noted that McDaniels is on a six-year deal and the Raiders and owner Mark Davis are on the hook for the money the coach is owed over the next four years. Antonio Pierce will serve as the team’s interim head coach, also per Schefter, and Champ Kelly has been promoted to interim general manager, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. McDaniels and Ziegler are also the first head coach and general manager in the NFL to be fired this season.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Joe Brrrr is back.

“Burrow completed 28/32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. His career-high 87.5 completion percentage led all NFL passers in Week 8 and was the second highest in a game in team history (minimum 20 attempts), while his 134.8 passer rating led all AFC QBs.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

Ravens Week 8 Rookie Report: Zay Flowers has quiet outing, Owen Wright makes debut

The first-round wideout had his least productive game of the season thus far.

“The only healthy first-year pro not in uniform was sixth-rounder Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who was inactive after dressing as a backup in previous weeks. Undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell was inactive after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the week. Seventh-round offensive guard Andrew Vorhees, who is likely to miss his entire rookie year, remains on the Non-Football Injury list. Undrafted rookie outside linebacker Malik Hamm remains on injured reserve, although he is eligible to return to practice at any time, opening his 21-day window to be activated.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

Kenny Pickett ‘for sure’ playing Thursday

The Steelers’ quarterback says he is playing

“Pickett suffered a rib injury in Week 8 against the Jaguars in the final minute of the first half. He came back to the sideline with his helmet on, but Mitch Trubisky finished the game, throwing for 138 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

More about Browns OT Geron Christian

Cleveland has signed Geron Christian due to injury concerns in the offensive tackle room.

“Christian was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins, and remained there as a top depth piece until 2021 when he was waived in the final year of his contract. He was then claimed by the Houston Texans in the same year.”