Titans vs Steelers: Thursday Night Football picks for Week 9

Thursday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. EST as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are 3-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 37 points.

This one is easy. The biggest thing I’m watching for tonight is the performance of Titans quarterback Will Levis in his second career start.

In a win against the Falcons last week, the rookie threw for 238 yards and 4 touchdowns -- three of which went over 50 yards in the air. Levis might have the best arm in the league, period.

If it’s not the strongest, his arm is at least in the same class as Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Stafford, and Lawrence. Tennessee’s 33rd overall pick throws with the velocity of Randall Cunningham and the ease of Aaron Rodgers.

Levis already boasts near-unmatched aesthetics thanks to that rocket arm (and those throwback Oilers uniforms) but his feet and his mind have catching up to do. Though he didn’t make any flat-out bad decisions in his NFL debut, Levis’s pocket management and processing speed did not awe. It’ll take some time for the former Kentucky captain to make a case as an above-average quarterback in the league.

Every Will Levis pass attempt from his dazzling NFL debut for the #Titans pic.twitter.com/4jz47XHU7J — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) October 30, 2023

