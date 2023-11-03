Tweets of the week: Reactions to Jaguars win, McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
A highlight reel of Josh Allen’s nine sacks this season:
9 sacks in 8 games. There's no escaping @JoshAllen41_ pic.twitter.com/iambOcgATZ— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2023
The NFL’s sack leaders after Week 8:
NFL sack leaders after Week 8 pic.twitter.com/G4PSGZfHpq— PFF (@PFF) October 31, 2023
Allen also made the list of pressure leaders:
Pressure leaders after Week 8 pic.twitter.com/fiZ4Boqumy— PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2023
Andre Cisco’s thoughts on The Hunt’s trailer:
Yooooo yall had me do a confessional just to push this Zay narrative?!! Unbelievable https://t.co/UuYk1B2Byr— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) November 1, 2023
Travis Etienne was ranked number three in rushing touchdowns after Week 8:
Any big surprises? pic.twitter.com/FFuGlXum6G— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 31, 2023
Etienne on leading the league in touches after eight weeks:
After 8 weeks Travis Etienne leads the NFL in touches (178).— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 31, 2023
Travis said he loves playing football and he wants to do whatever it takes to win games.
"I'm doing what I've been doing my whole life and I'm just enjoying it." pic.twitter.com/bKWqDK35uJ
Trevor Lawrence made PFF’s list of highest-graded quarterbacks in Week 8:
Highest-graded QBs from Week 8 pic.twitter.com/u4d6JoN4Wd— PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2023
PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks this season:
The highest-graded QBs this season pic.twitter.com/viuqTnoEte— PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2023
Lawrence’s 2023 Season stats on 20+ yard throws:
Trevor Lawrence on 20+ yard throws this season:— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 1, 2023
15/29
5 TDs / 0 INTs
13 big-time throws
98.3 passing grade (1st in the NFL)
pic.twitter.com/seAzElYrhB
Lawrence after Week 8:
Trevor Lawrence: The best deep ball passer this season pic.twitter.com/AwROn1OupF— PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2023
A couple of familiar names on the list of this season’s interception leaders:
New INT leaders in the #NFL. pic.twitter.com/NERJbyQrgW— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 1, 2023
Devin Lloyd was nominated for this year’s Salute to Service Award:
The NFL has announced @Jaguars Linebacker @DevinLloyd_ as a 2023 nominee for the annual Salute to Service Award. pic.twitter.com/EukeAb1A3g— Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) November 1, 2023
Jaguars jerseys are the best-selling NFL jerseys in The Yukon:
Check out the best-selling NFL team jerseys in every province in Canada.— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 2, 2023
Support your favourite team, and get your jersey today from the @OfficialNFLShop!
️: https://t.co/eB2MMvqJsH pic.twitter.com/XugEF8IdoH
MJD’s response to the news:
The billions and billions of jags fans around the world!!!! https://t.co/dbix4Dr5mV— Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) November 2, 2023
Brandon McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month:
Congratulations to @thekidmcmanus, named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month! pic.twitter.com/9TkepgxC9L— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 2, 2023
His reaction to the announcement:
https://t.co/xmaCvGwYxi pic.twitter.com/W3eMeLDyUL— Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) November 2, 2023
Foye’s reaction to the Jaguars’ Halloween post:
Oh this one got me rollin https://t.co/VBickxqQmN— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) October 31, 2023
Foye after Week 8:
Most coverage snaps without allowing a TD among all LBs:— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 2, 2023
Foyesade Oluokun - 325 pic.twitter.com/9ff9hNNVYm
Darious Williams was awarded the gold belt again:
The Belt ✨@JasonMcCourty— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 31, 2023
The top 2️⃣ DBs through Week 8 that you need to keep your eyes on
: @GenoStone22 @Ravens
: @Dee_Willl2 @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/tTlX4lKJVM
Williams after Week 8:
Darious Williams: highest-graded CB in the NFL this season - 85.5 pic.twitter.com/X9bdWIKTq6— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 2, 2023
Ballhawks ❌ pic.twitter.com/A2L3vjRUc7— PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2023
Nick Wright and The Committee’s NFL tiers:
.@getnickwright & The Committee's™ NFL Tiers, entering Week 9!— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 1, 2023
Midseason Champs: Eagles
Media Whipping Boys, Vegas Favorites: Chiefs
Super Bowl Upside: Ravens, Cowboys, Jags
Probably a Year Away: Dolphins, Lions, Seahawks
Eliminated: Cards, Pats, Giants, Bears
Thoughts? https://t.co/SxsX3XeX16 pic.twitter.com/TyrU7u66yT
Evan Engram after Week 8:
Evan Engram: 296 yards gained after the catch this season— PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 1, 2023
1st among all TEs pic.twitter.com/rGNKJhCSgu
Engram on The NFL Report:
Four of the top 20 receivers in the NFL are tight ends. @Jaguars TE Evan Engram is in that group. “When the ball comes my way, I take pride in being special.” From THE NFL REPORT pic.twitter.com/mWmi4m13hV— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 2, 2023
Leonard Fournette on Buffalo weather:
No lie Buffalo colder than a penguin ass out here lord……..— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 2, 2023
In case you were wondering what Etienne, Lawrence, and Oyelola were doing in 1999:
Being born— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 30, 2023
Shoutout my momma https://t.co/PWcRyegvsC
Same! https://t.co/jYIPLa3jeR— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 30, 2023
Learning how to walk https://t.co/HVLrSeWhRa— Ayo Oyelola (@AyoOyelola) October 30, 2023
Player reactions to the Steelers game:
Logan Cooke:
No Renegade?? #DUUUVAL— Logan Cooke (@LoganCooke2) October 29, 2023
Travis Etienne:
nah I’m crying #DUUUVAL https://t.co/cVLHbfEw1a— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 29, 2023
nah Calvin spike the best part!— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 29, 2023
Love this team #DUUUVAL https://t.co/p2qUjydwxR
Josh Allen:
#Jaguars OLB Josh Allen on today:— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 29, 2023
“We in yall house. This is legacy, this is the Pittsburgh Steelers, grit, Steel City. We the Jacksonville Jaguars, we don’t take crap from nobody.” pic.twitter.com/FEHxdKL1Q1
Evan Engram:
Jags going crazy!!— Evan Engram (@eazyengram) October 29, 2023
Daniel Thomas:
GO JAGS ‼️‼️— daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) October 29, 2023
D’Ernest Johnson:
Duuuval— D'Ernest Johnson (@DernestJohnson2) October 29, 2023
Fred Taylor:
Achoo In Acrisure! Sick performance by the @Jaguars #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/oKe3vCaHqz— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) October 29, 2023
Foye Oluokun:
Keep hunting. https://t.co/UBo7YGmUj3— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) October 30, 2023
Jimmy Smith:
Omg! Travis https://t.co/1vHPwZ3Ds2— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) October 30, 2023
An honorable mention from our friends at Baltimore Beatdown:
DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL@BigCatCountry Are we doing this right?— Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) October 29, 2023
Doug Pederson made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
"I really believe in the players and I do believe when you win in this league it comes with a level of respect..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023
This team trusts each other and we're playing really well right now" ~ Doug Pederson#PMSLive #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/24jKlX3DbQ
"Trevor Lawrence is the real deal and he's continuing to get better..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023
He wants to learn and he wants to be coached" ~ Doug Pederson #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OGD9tIx2pW
BREAKING NEWS: The Vikings are trading Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023
You just got a new guard Coach #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AHIRjahP6M
"I do enjoy calling plays but I feel like I'm better as a leader when I'm not calling plays all the time..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023
I have a lot of trust in Press Taylor and he's done an outstanding job for us"
Doug Pederson #PMSLive #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WZtTyacOnu
Bonus, Pat McAfee’s reaction to the Jaguars beating the Steelers:
“They went into Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh weather, in front of Pittsburgh people, played Pittsburgh football against a Pittsburgh team and beat them. I mean that is what happened yesterday and then took their towels ran all over their field and flew back to sunny Florida”#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/rdrN8T28sN— Jaguars Jase (@JaguarsJase410) October 30, 2023
