Tweets of the week: Reactions to Jaguars win, McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, and more

A highlight reel of Josh Allen’s nine sacks this season:

The NFL’s sack leaders after Week 8:

NFL sack leaders after Week 8 pic.twitter.com/G4PSGZfHpq — PFF (@PFF) October 31, 2023

Allen also made the list of pressure leaders:

Pressure leaders after Week 8 pic.twitter.com/fiZ4Boqumy — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2023

Andre Cisco’s thoughts on The Hunt’s trailer:

Yooooo yall had me do a confessional just to push this Zay narrative?!! Unbelievable https://t.co/UuYk1B2Byr — Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) November 1, 2023

Travis Etienne was ranked number three in rushing touchdowns after Week 8:

Any big surprises? pic.twitter.com/FFuGlXum6G — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 31, 2023

Etienne on leading the league in touches after eight weeks:

After 8 weeks Travis Etienne leads the NFL in touches (178).



Travis said he loves playing football and he wants to do whatever it takes to win games.



"I'm doing what I've been doing my whole life and I'm just enjoying it." pic.twitter.com/bKWqDK35uJ — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 31, 2023

Trevor Lawrence made PFF’s list of highest-graded quarterbacks in Week 8:

Highest-graded QBs from Week 8 pic.twitter.com/u4d6JoN4Wd — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2023

PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks this season:

The highest-graded QBs this season pic.twitter.com/viuqTnoEte — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2023

Lawrence’s 2023 Season stats on 20+ yard throws:

Trevor Lawrence on 20+ yard throws this season:



15/29

5 TDs / 0 INTs

13 big-time throws

98.3 passing grade (1st in the NFL)



pic.twitter.com/seAzElYrhB — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 1, 2023

Lawrence after Week 8:

Trevor Lawrence: The best deep ball passer this season pic.twitter.com/AwROn1OupF — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2023

A couple of familiar names on the list of this season’s interception leaders:

New INT leaders in the #NFL. pic.twitter.com/NERJbyQrgW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 1, 2023

Devin Lloyd was nominated for this year’s Salute to Service Award:

The NFL has announced @Jaguars Linebacker @DevinLloyd_ as a 2023 nominee for the annual Salute to Service Award. pic.twitter.com/EukeAb1A3g — Adriel Rocha (@Adriel_Rocha) November 1, 2023

Jaguars jerseys are the best-selling NFL jerseys in The Yukon:

Check out the best-selling NFL team jerseys in every province in Canada.



Support your favourite team, and get your jersey today from the @OfficialNFLShop!



️: https://t.co/eB2MMvqJsH pic.twitter.com/XugEF8IdoH — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 2, 2023

MJD’s response to the news:

The billions and billions of jags fans around the world!!!! https://t.co/dbix4Dr5mV — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) November 2, 2023

Brandon McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month:

Congratulations to @thekidmcmanus, named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month! pic.twitter.com/9TkepgxC9L — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 2, 2023

His reaction to the announcement:

Foye’s reaction to the Jaguars’ Halloween post:

Oh this one got me rollin https://t.co/VBickxqQmN — Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) October 31, 2023

Foye after Week 8:

Most coverage snaps without allowing a TD among all LBs:



Foyesade Oluokun - 325 pic.twitter.com/9ff9hNNVYm — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 2, 2023

Darious Williams was awarded the gold belt again:

Williams after Week 8:

Darious Williams: highest-graded CB in the NFL this season - 85.5 pic.twitter.com/X9bdWIKTq6 — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 2, 2023

Nick Wright and The Committee’s NFL tiers:

.@getnickwright & The Committee's™ NFL Tiers, entering Week 9!



Midseason Champs: Eagles

Media Whipping Boys, Vegas Favorites: Chiefs

Super Bowl Upside: Ravens, Cowboys, Jags

Probably a Year Away: Dolphins, Lions, Seahawks



Eliminated: Cards, Pats, Giants, Bears



Thoughts? https://t.co/SxsX3XeX16 pic.twitter.com/TyrU7u66yT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 1, 2023

Evan Engram after Week 8:

Evan Engram: 296 yards gained after the catch this season



1st among all TEs pic.twitter.com/rGNKJhCSgu — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 1, 2023

Engram on The NFL Report:

Four of the top 20 receivers in the NFL are tight ends. @Jaguars TE Evan Engram is in that group. “When the ball comes my way, I take pride in being special.” From THE NFL REPORT pic.twitter.com/mWmi4m13hV — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 2, 2023

Leonard Fournette on Buffalo weather:

No lie Buffalo colder than a penguin ass out here lord…….. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 2, 2023

In case you were wondering what Etienne, Lawrence, and Oyelola were doing in 1999:

Being born

Shoutout my momma https://t.co/PWcRyegvsC — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 30, 2023

Learning how to walk https://t.co/HVLrSeWhRa — Ayo Oyelola (@AyoOyelola) October 30, 2023

Player reactions to the Steelers game:

Logan Cooke:

Travis Etienne:

nah Calvin spike the best part!

Love this team #DUUUVAL https://t.co/p2qUjydwxR — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) October 29, 2023

Josh Allen:

#Jaguars OLB Josh Allen on today:



“We in yall house. This is legacy, this is the Pittsburgh Steelers, grit, Steel City. We the Jacksonville Jaguars, we don’t take crap from nobody.” pic.twitter.com/FEHxdKL1Q1 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 29, 2023

Evan Engram:

Jags going crazy!! — Evan Engram (@eazyengram) October 29, 2023

Daniel Thomas:

GO JAGS ‼️‼️ — daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) October 29, 2023

D’Ernest Johnson:

Duuuval — D'Ernest Johnson (@DernestJohnson2) October 29, 2023

Fred Taylor:

Foye Oluokun:

Jimmy Smith:

An honorable mention from our friends at Baltimore Beatdown:

DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUVAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL@BigCatCountry Are we doing this right? — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) October 29, 2023

Doug Pederson made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I really believe in the players and I do believe when you win in this league it comes with a level of respect..



This team trusts each other and we're playing really well right now" ~ Doug Pederson#PMSLive #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/24jKlX3DbQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023

"Trevor Lawrence is the real deal and he's continuing to get better..



He wants to learn and he wants to be coached" ~ Doug Pederson #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OGD9tIx2pW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: The Vikings are trading Ezra Cleveland to the Jacksonville Jaguars



You just got a new guard Coach #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AHIRjahP6M — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023

"I do enjoy calling plays but I feel like I'm better as a leader when I'm not calling plays all the time..



I have a lot of trust in Press Taylor and he's done an outstanding job for us"



Doug Pederson #PMSLive #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WZtTyacOnu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023

Bonus, Pat McAfee’s reaction to the Jaguars beating the Steelers:

“They went into Pittsburgh, in Pittsburgh weather, in front of Pittsburgh people, played Pittsburgh football against a Pittsburgh team and beat them. I mean that is what happened yesterday and then took their towels ran all over their field and flew back to sunny Florida”#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/rdrN8T28sN — Jaguars Jase (@JaguarsJase410) October 30, 2023

