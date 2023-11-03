 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the week: Reactions to Jaguars win, McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
NFL: OCT 15 Colts at Jaguars Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s take a look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

A highlight reel of Josh Allen’s nine sacks this season:

The NFL’s sack leaders after Week 8:

Allen also made the list of pressure leaders:

Andre Cisco’s thoughts on The Hunt’s trailer:

Travis Etienne was ranked number three in rushing touchdowns after Week 8:

Etienne on leading the league in touches after eight weeks:

Trevor Lawrence made PFF’s list of highest-graded quarterbacks in Week 8:

PFF’s highest-graded quarterbacks this season:

Lawrence’s 2023 Season stats on 20+ yard throws:

Lawrence after Week 8:

A couple of familiar names on the list of this season’s interception leaders:

Devin Lloyd was nominated for this year’s Salute to Service Award:

Jaguars jerseys are the best-selling NFL jerseys in The Yukon:

MJD’s response to the news:

Brandon McManus was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month:

His reaction to the announcement:

Foye’s reaction to the Jaguars’ Halloween post:

Foye after Week 8:

Darious Williams was awarded the gold belt again:

Williams after Week 8:

Nick Wright and The Committee’s NFL tiers:

Evan Engram after Week 8:

Engram on The NFL Report:

Leonard Fournette on Buffalo weather:

In case you were wondering what Etienne, Lawrence, and Oyelola were doing in 1999:

Player reactions to the Steelers game:

Logan Cooke:

Travis Etienne:

Josh Allen:

Evan Engram:

Daniel Thomas:

D’Ernest Johnson:

Fred Taylor:

Foye Oluokun:

Jimmy Smith:

An honorable mention from our friends at Baltimore Beatdown:

Doug Pederson made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

Bonus, Pat McAfee’s reaction to the Jaguars beating the Steelers:

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...