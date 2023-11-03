Reacts Survey results: Jaguars fans approve the Ezra Cleveland trade

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were one of eight teams to make a deal on Halloween day.

Ezra Cleveland is heading from snowy Minnesota to sunny Northeast Florida. The fourth-year offensive guard played in 53 games, including 40 consecutive starts, for the Vikings. He is reunited with offensive line coach Phil Rauscher, who spent the 2020-21 seasons in the Twin Cities.

I handed the Jaguars a B+ for the move, and national analysts gave the same grade on average. As for y’all -- 46% of fans awarded an A, 47% went with a B, and 7% chose C.

I think we can all agree that the Ezra Cleveland trade was an above-average transaction.

That said, there was a significant amount of fans online who seemed upset by the lack of a move for another position. Jacksonville was heavily rumored to be in the mix for an edge rusher, and 1010XL’s Mia O'Brien says the team was close to acquiring New England’s Josh Uche.

The majority of respondents are “a little” disappointed the Jaguars didn’t trade for an edge. 20% being “very” disappointed and 17% are “extremely” disappointed.

As for the confidence tracker -- 98% of Jaguars fans are confident in the direction of the team.

Top comments from Tuesday’s post:

