Jaguars podcast: Ezra Cleveland and NFL trade deadline review

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ trade for Ezra Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings, as well as other moves that did or didn’t happen on Tuesday’s deadline.

Here was Doug Pederon’s immediate reaction on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Obviously, getting a good player to come in here and help us, and we’ve already got a good offensive line, and Ezra can come in and give us some really good depth, and it’s just a matter of getting him caught up and getting him in the room with a really good offensive line- guys like Brandon Scherff, he’s the leader in there, and Luke Fortner, and you look at these guys- Cam Robinson, Walker Little, these guys are just busting their tail every week. So getting a guy like Ezra, his caliber, we got a starting-type guard, really solidifies our offensive line and makes us better.”

That’s the only quote we’ve gotten from anyone on the team besides the official press release.

