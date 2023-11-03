Jaguars add Ben Bartch to practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed offensive lineman Ben Bartch to the practice squad, the team announced earlier today. Coy Cronk was released from the practice squad.

Bartch was selected in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of a Division III school, Saint John’s (MN). He earned a second-team All-MIAC selection in 2018 and first-team honors in 2019. Bartch appeared in 41 games across four seasons for the Jaguars, including 20 starts.

The Oregon native won the starting gig at left guard in the 2023 preseason over Tyler Shatley, but he was ultimately removed from the lineup after allowing three pressures in each of his three starts.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bartch and Shatley rank 72nd and 70th, respectively, in pass block grade among 85 qualifying guards.

After the Jaguars traded for former Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland, Shatley was knocked down to the bench, and Bartch was released. The fourth-year lineman will stay in Jacksonville and replace Coy Cronk on the practice squad.

