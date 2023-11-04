NFL Week 9 picks against the spread

Welcome to Week 9!

The bad news is the Jacksonville Jaguars will not play a football game this weekend. The team is on a much-deserved bye after starting 6-2 for the first time since ‘99.

The good news is the NFL prepared a gauntlet of a viewing schedule for Sunday. The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs kick things off at 9:30 a.m. ET in Frankfurt -- you read that right. It will be the second NFL regular season game played in Germany, and just the third time an International Series contest will feature two teams with winning records.

At 1:00 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens host the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup of Super Bowl sleepers. In the afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in a heavyweight battle between NFC North foes. And for the Sunday night showdown, the Buffalo Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the most-anticipated game of the week.

My favorite pick is the Cleveland Browns over the Arizona Cardinals. With Joshua Dobbs traded to Minnesota, fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune is expected to make his professional debut against Myles Garrett and the league’s top defense. The Browns are listed as 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our staff’s Tallysight picks for the full slate of games this week.

What are your Week 9 predictions, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!