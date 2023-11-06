Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence to go on Monday Night Football’s ‘ManningCast’

With the Jacksonville Jaguars on a bye week for Week 9, Omaha Productions has announced that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be a guest on the Monday Night Football Los Angeles Chargers versus the New York Jets ManningCast, hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

This is season three of "ManningCast Monday Night". In the simulcast, the Manning brothers invite guests to join in as they give a live analysis of the on-field action from the Monday Night Football game.

This is Trevor's third time working with the Manning brothers, as he first worked at the 'Manning Passing Academy' as a camp counselor in 2020. Additionally, he also appeared in an off-season YouTube video promoting the 2023 season kickoff (Lawrence makes his appearance at around the 1:27 mark).

Joining the show during other segments are global celebrity and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and former NFL wide receiver and ESPN Analyst Keyshawn Johnson.

Monday's ManningCast simulcast will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with the normal game broadcast taking place on ABC. Hopefully the guys will get a quality "Duuuval" out of the QB1 tonight.