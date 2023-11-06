Chargers vs Jets: Monday Night Football picks for Week 9

Monday Night Football kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET as the New York Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. The Chargers are 3.5-point favorites, according to our pals at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 40 points.

The biggest thing I’ll be watching for tonight is the guy with a bazooka attached to his right shoulder. No, I’m not talking Zach Wilson. Justin Herbert does apply, but I’m not talking about him either.

We get to watch Trevor Lawrence tonight, baby!

The Jaguars quarterback isn’t playing, but he will appear on ESPN’s ‘Manningcast’ stream, hosted by legendary football brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Trevor grew up a Peyton fan -- he’s worn No. 16 since his high school days -- and he’ll be slotted into the broadcast between former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who will also be guests of the Mannings tonight.

Here are our staff’s picks for tonight’s game.

This is now an open thread for the game. Let us know your MNF thoughts in the comments below!