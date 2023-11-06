49ers-Jaguars odds: Jacksonville opens as underdogs at home

The Jacksonville Jaguars open as 3-point underdogs at home as they get ready to come back from the Bye and take on the struggling San Francisco 49ers. The Jaguars have won 5 games in a row will be fresh off the bye week and could be getting back a handful of starters who have been banged up the last few weeks.

The Jaguars are currently +140 on the money line.

I say struggling 49ers, but the team is 5-3, it’s just all three of their losses have come the last three weeks in a row to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers offense has been struggling in part due to quarterback Brock Purdy, who has only thrown five interceptions so far on the entire season, however all five of those interceptions came only in the last three weeks. The Jaguars opportunistic defense will hope that trend continues.

