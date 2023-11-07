4 Jaguars with a chance to make the Pro Bowl

About halfway through the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a legitimate shot at having multiple players make the Pro Bowl.

While the Pro Bowl may not be the game it once was, being named as one of the best at your respective position is an honor that still means a whole lot.

Things could change and numbers could regress, but at this point, here are four Jaguars that have a serious chance to be representing their team in Orlando this year.

Darious Williams

What a year Darious Williams is having.

Williams entered this season as the guy opposite of Tyson Campbell, but has planted himself as one of the best corners in the league this year.

Williams’ biggest stats of the year are his three picks, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. He also has 14 total passes defended.

Williams has not had a pick in two games, but did snag an interception in three straight games.

His three picks are tied with fellow Jaguar Andre Cisco for third-best in the league. As a team, the Jaguars have 11 total picks this season.

Above all, according to Pro Football Focus, Williams is the league’s highest-graded corner.

Darious Williams: highest-graded CB in the NFL this season - 85.5 pic.twitter.com/X9bdWIKTq6 — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) November 2, 2023

Foye Oluokun

Foye Oluokun may be one of the most impactful signings the Jaguars have had in years.

After leading the league in tackles in his final year in Atlanta, and leading the league in tackles in his first year in Jacksonville, the veteran linebacker is well on his way to a hat trick.

Oluokun is currently third in the NFL in total tackles with 92, 10 behind Zaire Franklin in first place. He is also second in the league, still behind Franklin in solo tackles with 47.

The former Yale standout has one pick this year, which he returned for a touchdown, and five passes defended to go along with one fumble recovery. The only number that may hold him back is his zero sacks. However, Oluokun is mostly used as a coverage backer, and does lead the league in coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown.

If Oluokun does lead the league in tackles again this season, he will join Ray Lewis and Derrick Brooks as the only players in NFL history to have ever done so.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen is going to make so much money this offseason.

Allen currently has nine sacks and two forced fumbles. His nine sacks are his highest output since his rookie season where he had 10.5 in 16 games.

The fifth-year player is only one sack behind Danielle Hunter for the league lead, and half a sack behind T.J. Watt for second overall. His PFF grade is 89.2.

If Allen records 5.5 more sacks, which he is well on pace to do, he will break the Jaguars’ single-season sack record set by Calais Campbell in 2017.

It should almost certainly be that if Allen stays within the top three in sacks by the end of the season, he will be making his second career Pro Bowl.

Travis Etienne

Somehow, Travis Etienne is the main Pro Bowl-level player on the Jaguars’ offense. Evan Engram can obviously make a case here, but Etienne’s numbers are even more eye-popping.

Etienne has 583 rushing yards this season and seven scores. In the pass game, Etienne has 27 catches for 266 yards and one touchdown.

Currently, Etienne is fourth in the league in rushing and less than 100 yards out of first place.

His attempts do lead the league, so if his usage is maintained, he could very well top the rushing yards list by season’s end.

In terms of rushing scores, his seven TDs are fourth in the league.

If Etienne makes the Pro Bowl, it would be the first of his career in only his second full season in the pros.

To Engram’s credit, his 51 catches are the third most by tight ends and his 296 yards after the catch are first among tight ends.