NFL power rankings: Jaguars a clear top-10 team entering Week 10

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings going into Week 10 of the 2023 season.

CBS Sports: 3 (last week: 3)

From Pete Prisco:

They come off their bye with a huge game against the 49ers at home. That is a proving game of sorts in terms of the national stage.

Pro Football Talk: 3 (last week: 2)

From Mike Florio:

Beat the 49ers this weekend, and they are the real deal.

Pro Football Network: 4 (last week: 6)

From Dalton Miller:

The Jaguars entered their Week 9 bye with the longest winning streak in the NFL. Although their offense was the story heading into the season, it has been their defense that has dominated the storylines in 2023. They entered their off week with the seventh-best defensive success rate and fourth-best EPA ranking.

Fox Sports: 4 (last week: 5)

From David Helman:

Take a week off, rise in the power rankings. The vibes are immaculate in Duval County right now, but up next is their first big test in a month – a huge home game against San Francisco.

Bleacher Report: 4 (last week: 3)

NFL.com: 4 (last week: 5)

From Eric Edholm:

After a 1-2 start, the Jags reeled off five straight wins in five different stadiums, handling extensive travel, injuries and a short week extremely well. Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are having terrific seasons, Doug Pederson is coaching his tail off, and the defense leads the NFL in takeaways per game. That’s the good news. But the Jaguars better have rested up during their Week 9 bye, because the schedule down the stretch is a whale. They have games left against the 49ers, Texans, Bengals, Browns and Ravens, plus two vs. the Titans, who always seem to play Jacksonville tough and have been better with Will Levis at QB. The Jags remain major favorites to win the AFC South, but this slate is going to be a heck of a challenge.

USA Today: 5 (last week: 4)

From Nate Davis:

Coming off their Week 9 bye, October’s road warriors will leave Jacksonville just once in the next four weeks. Beating the Niners on Sunday would be quite a statement.

ESPN: 6 (last week: 6)

Yahoo Sports: 6 (last week: 8)

From Frank Schwab:

The Jaguars get the 49ers at home Sunday in a huge game for Jacksonville. Win that and the Jaguars will take their place among the elite teams in the NFL and will have to be taken seriously as Super Bowl contenders. We’ll know a lot more about Jacksonville after Sunday.

The Athletic: 8 (last week: 10)

From Josh Kendall:

Don’t look now, but Jacksonville is 12-3 in its last 15 games. The Jaguars aren’t dominant in any one area of the game. They are 18th in the league in yards per play allowed (5.2) and 19th in yards per play (5.1). But they have created more turnovers (2.25 per game) than anyone in the league and are ninth in point differential (plus-37). Their matchup this week with the 49ers with both teams coming off a bye is the game of the week.

Gus’ power rankings:

1. Ravens (last week: 1) -- They (one commenter) called me crazy for putting Baltimore first last week. But after a 37-3 win over the Seahawks, the Ravens lead all teams in point differential and total DVOA. Lamar Jackson is tied with Pat Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the lowest MVP odds.

2. Chiefs (2)

3. Eagles (3)

4. Jaguars (5)

5. Bengals (7) -- I’m nervous about this Cincinnati team.

6. Dolphins (4) -- Miami’s point differential against Buffalo, Philly, and Kansas City: -49. Miami’s point differential against their six other opponents: +109. The Fins should breeze through the next six weeks but will face Dallas, Baltimore, and Buffalo again to close the regular season.

7. Seahawks (6)

8. 49ers (8)

9. Cowboys (9)

10. Bills (10)

Where would you rank the team heading into Week 10, Jaguars fans? Let us know in the comments!