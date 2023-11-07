Jaguars vs. 49ers: Everything you need to know for Week 10

Welcome to Week 10!

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12 at EverBank Stadium. The Jags are 3-point underdogs, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 44.5 points.

This week’s biggest storyline is a revenge game narrative for Trent Baalke, who worked for the Niners for over a decade and managed their roster from 2011-16.

Baalke helped build a team that reached the Super Bowl in 2012 (when San Francisco lost to Baltimore). Now, we’ll see if his 2023 Jaguars depth chart has what it takes to reach the big game. This week will be a major test, as the Niners have reached the NFC Championship game in three of the past four seasons and currently have the third-highest odds on DraftKings (behind Kansas City and Philadelphia) to win this year’s Super Bowl.

An interesting twist is the fact that San Francisco just made a move to bolster its pass rush at the trade deadline. Chase Young switched out his burgundy jersey for a scarlet one after the Niners sent a third-round pick to the Commanders for his services. The Jaguars did not make a move for an edge rusher, and while Young was never a serious trade candidate for Jacksonville, it’ll be interesting to see the reactions across town if Young has a big 49ers debut.

