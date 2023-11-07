Jaguars podcast: 2023 midseason awards show and listener questions

Check out Episode 67 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I took listener questions via Twitter and handed out midseason awards for the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars. Big Cat Country’s Dillon Appleman made his selections here.

We also touched on Doug Pederson’s comments from Monday -- namely these two quotes.

(On Ezra Cleveland’s talent) “Ezra we knew was a good player and started the first six games for Minnesota this year and then he had a setback with an injury. It kept him out of the last couple of games in Minnesota, but anytime that you can add depth and add value, you can add talent like Ezra to the offensive line or really any position, it’s something that Trent [Baalke] and I and the guys looked at hard. Definitely a lot of different scenarios out there, you look at pass rushers, maybe even defensive backs, you look at O-linemen and Ezra is somebody that can come in and really provide the necessary backup guard.” (On Ezra Cleveland being a long-term piece) “I think you have to look at that. I think you have to look at long-term as well. The age of our offensive linemen, Brandon Scherff, as great as he’s been playing, he’s not getting any younger. Tyler Shatley isn’t getting any younger. You’ve got to have guys that are very capable that are going to be on your roster. You definitely have to look at long-term I think in situations like this. Definitely the player himself, Ezra himself knows he’s in a basically a contract-year as well, so he’s willing to come to Jacksonville and be a backup for now understanding that there are no guarantees in this business. But I do think it definitely could turn into a long-term situation for him where he could definitely compete and be in a position to help us move forward.”

Thanks for listening!