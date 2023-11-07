Updated AFC playoff picture: Jaguars hold onto No. 3 seed

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a much-deserved bye last week. Doug Pederson’s squad held the AFC’s No. 3 playoff seed through eight weeks, and that hasn’t changed after Week 9.

The Chiefs beat the Dolphins to remain the top seed and send Miami from No. 2 to No. 4, as the Ravens walloped the Seahawks to climb from No. 4 to No. 2. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ win over the Bills gave them a wildcard spot over Buffalo.

So: Kansas City and Jacksonville didn’t move; Miami and Baltimore flipped; and Cincinnati replaced Buffalo to join Pittsburgh and Cleveland as wildcard teams.

Here’s a look at the full AFC playoff picture as things stand today.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2, 5-1 AFC)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-2, 4-2 AFC)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

4. Miami Dolphins (6-3)

5*. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3, division tiebreaker*)

6*. Cleveland Browns (5-3, division tiebreaker*, win over CIN)

7*. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3, division tiebreaker*, loss to CLE)

8. Buffalo Bills (5-4)

9. Houston Texans (4-4, 2-2 AFC)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (4-4, 2-3 AFC, win over NYJ)

11. New York Jets (4-4, 2-3 AFC, loss to LAC)

12. Indianapolis Colts (4-5, 3-3 AFC)

13. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5, 2-3 AFC)

14. Tennessee Titans (3-5, 2-4 AFC)

15. Denver Broncos (3-5, 1-4 AFC)

16. New England Patriots (2-7)

* Steelers win a three-way tie in the AFC North because of their 2-0 division record. Then the Browns have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bengals.

The Texans, Chargers, and Jets are in a three-way tie for 9th, so the record in AFC games is used to put Houston in front. Then the head-to-head tiebreaker slots in the Chargers next.

How do you feel about the current playoff picture, Jaguars fans?