Jaguars vs 49ers: This week in Jaguars history

A short summary of the Jaguars vs 49ers series and more

By Caitlin Connor
Donovin Darius #20

Happy San Francisco 49ers Week! The Jacksonville Jaguars have played the 49ers six times during the regular season. The 49ers lead the series 4-2, and the Jaguars have lost the last four meetings between the two teams.

Week 1: at Alltel Stadium on September 12, 1999
Final score: 49ers - 3, Jaguars - 41
Attendance: 68,678

Jason Craft, Damon Jones, James Stewart, and Aaron Beasley scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 22 out of 30 attempted passes for 265 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 74 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 139 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 11.75 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted five times for 217 yards. Mike Hollis made four out of four attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley had two interceptions for 93 yards, and Donovin Darius had one interception. Tony Brackens, Kevin Hardy, and Gary Walker each registered one sack. Eric Curry and Joel Smeenge both recorded 0.5 sacks.

Week 15: at Alltel Stadium on December 18, 2005
Final score: 49ers - 9, Jaguars - 10
Attendance: 64,764

David Garrard scored the only touchdown and completed 21 out of 40 attempted passes for 216 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 61 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led the team with 70 receiving yards. Derrick Wimbush averaged 16.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Alvin Pearman averaged 6.43 yards in punt returns. Chris Hanson punted eight times for 314 yards. Josh Scobee made one out of two attempted field goals. Kenny Wright had an interception. Mike Peterson and Rob Meier both recorded one sack.

Week 12: at Candlestick Park on November 29, 2009
Final score: Jaguars - 3, 49ers - 20
Attendance: 69,732

David Garrard completed 25 out of 36 attempted passes for 307 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 75 rushing yards, and Mike Thomas led the team with 62 receiving yards. Montell Owens averaged 17.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Brian Witherspoon averaged 21.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted four times for 173 yards. Josh Scobee made one out of three attempted field goals.

Week 8: at Wembley Stadium on October 27, 2013
Final score: 49ers - 42, Jaguars - 10
Attendance: 83,559

San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike Brown scored the only touchdown. Chad Henne completed 29 out of 45 attempted passes for 228 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 75 rushing yards, and Cecil Shorts led the team with 74 receiving yards. Justin Forsett averaged 21.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Ace Sanders averaged 16.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Anger punted four times for 178 yards. Josh Scobee made the field goal attempt. Paul Posluszny recorded ten solo tackles and two assisted tackles.

Week 16: at Levi’s Stadium on December 24, 2017
Final score: Jaguars - 33, 49ers - 44
Attendance: 70,133

NFL: DEC 24 Jaguars at 49ers Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Leonard Fournette, Jaelen Strong, T.J. Yeldon, and James O’Shaughnessy scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 32 out of 50 attempted passes for 382 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 48 rushing yards, and Keelan Cole led with 108 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 23.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted four times for 156 yards. Josh Lambo made the field goal attempt and averaged 44.20 yards in kickoffs. Barry Church had one interception, and Yannick Ngakoue recorded one sack.

Week 11: at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021
Final score: 49ers - 30, Jaguars - 10
Attendance: 60,268

San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

James Robinson scored the only touchdown. Trevor Lawrence completed 16 out of 25 attempted passes for 158 yards. James Robinson led the team with 29 rushing yards, and Marvin Jones Jr led the team with 52 receiving yards. Jamal Agnew averaged 25.50 yards in kickoff returns. Logan Cooke punted four times for 193 yards. Matthew Wright made the field goal attempt. Damien Wilson and Roy Robertson-Harris both recorded sacks.

Players who have played for both teams

Players who have played for JAX and SF

Player Position Years in JAX Years in SF
Player Position Years in JAX Years in SF
Adams, Tyrell LB 2021 2021
Allen, Brandon QB 2016 2023
Beadles, Zane OG 2014-2015 2016-2017
Beathard, C.J. QB 2021-2023 2017-2020
Bell, Blake TE 2018 2015-2016
Cloherty, Colin TE 2011-2012 2010
Conley, Chris WR 2019-2020 2023
Cooper, Deke DB 2003-2005 2006
Cyprien, Johnathan DB 2013-2016 2020
Day, Sheldon DT 2016-2017 2017-2019
Douzable, Leger DE 2010-2011 2017
Edwards, Marc RB 2003-2004 1997-1998
Ellison, Atiyyah DT 2008-2009 2007
Gabbert, Blaine QB 2011-2013 2014-2016
Gipson, Tashaun DB 2016-2018 2022-2023
Hall, Dana DB 1996-1997 1992-1994
Hance, Blake OT 2022-2023 2022
Harris, DuJuan RB 2011 2015-2016
Hasty, JaMycal RB 2022-2023 2020-2021
Hill, Jason WR 2010-2011 2007-2010
Holba, Colin LS 2017 2018-2020
Hyde, Carlos RB 2018-2021 2014-2017
James, William DB 2008 2010
Key, Arden LB 2022 2021
Lynch, Aaron LB 2020 2014-2017
Mabin, Greg DB 2020 2017-2018
Marsh, Cassius LB 2020 2017-2018
Martin, Jamie QB 1998-2000 2008
McBath, Darcel DB 2011 2012
McCaffrey, Max WR 2017 2017-2018
McDaniel, Tony DT 2006-2008 2017
McLaughlin, Chase K 2020 2019
McNichols, Jeremy RB 2019 2017
Miller, Bruce RB 2020 2011-2015
Osgood, Kassim WR 2010-2011 2013-2014
Pashos, Tony OT 2007-2008 2009
Posey, Jeff LB 2001 1998-2000
Prioleau, Pierson DB 2008 1999-2000
Richie, David DT 2000 1998-1999
Skuta, Dan LB 2015-2016 2013-2014
Slaughter, T.J. LB 2000-2003 2006
Smiley, Justin OG 2010 2004-2007
Smith, Malcolm LB 2019 2018
Spence, Akeem DT 2019 2022
Spurlock, Micheal WR 2012 2009
Stokes, J.J. WR 2003 1995-2002
Stupar, Nathan LB 2013 2013
Thomas, Brandon OG 2018 2015
Thomas, Edward LB 2000-2002 2000
Watson, Dekoda LB 2014 2017-2018
Wesley, Joe LB 2001 1999
Williams, James LB 1995 1997-1998
Wilson, Jarrod DB 2016-2020 2021
Winborn, Jamie LB 2005 2001-2005
Young, Sam OT 2013-2015 2019
Zelenka, Joe LS 2001-2008 1999

