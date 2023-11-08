Jaguars vs 49ers: This week in Jaguars history

Happy San Francisco 49ers Week! The Jacksonville Jaguars have played the 49ers six times during the regular season. The 49ers lead the series 4-2, and the Jaguars have lost the last four meetings between the two teams.

Week 1: at Alltel Stadium on September 12, 1999

Final score: 49ers - 3, Jaguars - 41

Attendance: 68,678

Jason Craft, Damon Jones, James Stewart, and Aaron Beasley scored touchdowns. Mark Brunell completed 22 out of 30 attempted passes for 265 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 74 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led with 139 receiving yards. Reggie Barlow averaged 11.75 yards in punt returns. Bryan Barker punted five times for 217 yards. Mike Hollis made four out of four attempted field goals. Aaron Beasley had two interceptions for 93 yards, and Donovin Darius had one interception. Tony Brackens, Kevin Hardy, and Gary Walker each registered one sack. Eric Curry and Joel Smeenge both recorded 0.5 sacks.

Week 15: at Alltel Stadium on December 18, 2005

Final score: 49ers - 9, Jaguars - 10

Attendance: 64,764

David Garrard scored the only touchdown and completed 21 out of 40 attempted passes for 216 yards. Fred Taylor led the team with 61 rushing yards, and Jimmy Smith led the team with 70 receiving yards. Derrick Wimbush averaged 16.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Alvin Pearman averaged 6.43 yards in punt returns. Chris Hanson punted eight times for 314 yards. Josh Scobee made one out of two attempted field goals. Kenny Wright had an interception. Mike Peterson and Rob Meier both recorded one sack.

Week 12: at Candlestick Park on November 29, 2009

Final score: Jaguars - 3, 49ers - 20

Attendance: 69,732

David Garrard completed 25 out of 36 attempted passes for 307 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 75 rushing yards, and Mike Thomas led the team with 62 receiving yards. Montell Owens averaged 17.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Brian Witherspoon averaged 21.00 yards in punt returns. Adam Podlesh punted four times for 173 yards. Josh Scobee made one out of three attempted field goals.

Week 8: at Wembley Stadium on October 27, 2013

Final score: 49ers - 42, Jaguars - 10

Attendance: 83,559

Mike Brown scored the only touchdown. Chad Henne completed 29 out of 45 attempted passes for 228 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew led the team with 75 rushing yards, and Cecil Shorts led the team with 74 receiving yards. Justin Forsett averaged 21.00 yards in kickoff returns, and Ace Sanders averaged 16.00 yards in punt returns. Bryan Anger punted four times for 178 yards. Josh Scobee made the field goal attempt. Paul Posluszny recorded ten solo tackles and two assisted tackles.

Week 16: at Levi’s Stadium on December 24, 2017

Final score: Jaguars - 33, 49ers - 44

Attendance: 70,133

Leonard Fournette, Jaelen Strong, T.J. Yeldon, and James O’Shaughnessy scored touchdowns. Blake Bortles completed 32 out of 50 attempted passes for 382 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 48 rushing yards, and Keelan Cole led with 108 receiving yards. Corey Grant averaged 23.00 yards in kickoff returns. Brad Nortman punted four times for 156 yards. Josh Lambo made the field goal attempt and averaged 44.20 yards in kickoffs. Barry Church had one interception, and Yannick Ngakoue recorded one sack.

Week 11: at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021

Final score: 49ers - 30, Jaguars - 10

Attendance: 60,268

James Robinson scored the only touchdown. Trevor Lawrence completed 16 out of 25 attempted passes for 158 yards. James Robinson led the team with 29 rushing yards, and Marvin Jones Jr led the team with 52 receiving yards. Jamal Agnew averaged 25.50 yards in kickoff returns. Logan Cooke punted four times for 193 yards. Matthew Wright made the field goal attempt. Damien Wilson and Roy Robertson-Harris both recorded sacks.