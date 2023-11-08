Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which 49ers player would you cherrypick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Jaguars fans: are you confident the team is headed in the right direction?

And which San Francisco 49ers player would you cherrypick: 2020 25th overall pick wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, 2021 first-team All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel, four-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, two-time first-team All-Pro inside linebacker Fred Warner, or reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa?

(Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams deserve to be listed, but I figured they’d receive a low number of votes due to the presence of Travis Etienne and Cam Robinson/Walker Little in Jacksonville, so I replaced their names with Aiyuk and Samuel.)

My personal pick would be Bosa. It’d be fun to imagine a dynamic receiver like Aiyuk or Samuel in the Jaguars’ offense, let alone a do-it-all tight end like Kittle, but a premier pass rusher makes the most sense for Jacksonville’s roster.

