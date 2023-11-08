Jaguars Reacts Survey: Which 49ers player would you cherrypick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Jacksonville Jaguars fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.
Jaguars fans: are you confident the team is headed in the right direction?
And which San Francisco 49ers player would you cherrypick: 2020 25th overall pick wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, 2021 first-team All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel, four-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, two-time first-team All-Pro inside linebacker Fred Warner, or reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa?
(Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams deserve to be listed, but I figured they’d receive a low number of votes due to the presence of Travis Etienne and Cam Robinson/Walker Little in Jacksonville, so I replaced their names with Aiyuk and Samuel.)
My personal pick would be Bosa. It’d be fun to imagine a dynamic receiver like Aiyuk or Samuel in the Jaguars’ offense, let alone a do-it-all tight end like Kittle, but a premier pass rusher makes the most sense for Jacksonville’s roster.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Loading comments...