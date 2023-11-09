News around the AFC: Will Levis named the Titans' starting quarterback going forward and more

AFC SOUTH:

Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue )

At the halfway point of the season, NFL.com names Zack Moss the most improved offensive player

With Jonathan Taylor sidelined Zack Moss thrived, turning a potential Colts’ setback into a showcase of depth and talent in the backfield.

“With star back Jonathan Taylor out healing from ankle surgery, Zack Moss turned a potential Colts crisis into a surprising showcase of talent. By Week 10, Moss’s hard-charging style has culminated in over 600 rushing yards, good for second in the NFL, earning Moss recognition as the NFL’s most improved offensive player.”

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog )

Texans come back vs. Buccaneers in historic performance from C.J. Stroud

Quarterback Stroud set the NFL record for passing yards by a rookie as he led the Houston Texans to a comeback victory.

“With the win, the team finally wraps up its tour of the NFC South. Every single one of these game down to the final drive. Yet, this game was not only the most dramatic of this season, this is a candidate for greatest game in Texans’ history. CJ Stroud’s 15 yard game-winning TD pass to Tank Dell is the stuff we have all been dreaming about since the draft. This was especially necessary as Houston had just surrendered their 3rd last-minute lead in four games. However, you play until the final whistle, and that was what happened here.”

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles )

Will Levis to be the Titans starting quarterback going forward

Mike Vrabel makes the right call benching Ryan Tannehill

“Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel opened his press conference Tuesday by saying “Will is our quarterback.” There was much fear and trepidation leading up to this press conference because people were afraid that Vrabel would go back to Ryan Tannehill once he was healthy. Vrabel made the right call here to elevate Will Levis.”

AFC EAST:

Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider )

Report: Miami Dolphins work out a trio of receivers on Tuesday

The news came from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

“The Miami Dolphins lead the league with an average of 287.4 passing yards per game — but that didn’t stop them from working out three pass catchers on Tuesday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that wide receivers Jacob Copeland, Racey McMath, and Anthony Schwartz worked out for the team.”

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit )

Assistant coach Troy Brown points to himself amid the Patriots’ wide receiver issues

The Patriots’ wide receiver group has struggled this season.

“The New England Patriots’ wide receiver group has had its fair share of problems this season. While some of that has to do with injuries, fact is that performances across the board have been lacking.”

Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings )

Buffalo Bills still out of AFC playoff spot, but move up after Monday night

The Bills are in the hunt, folks.

“The Buffalo Bills have fallen out of playoff position and the AFC North has four teams in the top seven as the current playoff picture comes into focus. Buffalo’s loss drops them to 5-4 on the year and eighth in the AFC.”

New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation )

What are the New York Jets playoff odds heading into their game against the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Jets’ loss to the Chargers damaged their playoff chances

“The New York Jets (-1) were in control of their destiny heading into their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. A win would have propelled them to 5-3, leaving them one game behind the Miami Dolphins (-10) for the division with two games left to play between the two teams. Beyond that, they would have knocked the Los Angeles Chargers to 3-5, leaving them two games out of a wild card spot while the Jets would have been tied with the Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5) for the 7 seed. Instead, the Jets are 4-4, holding the 3rd place spot for their division and on the outside looking in for a wild card spot.”

AFC WEST:

Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride )

Why the Chiefs’ offensive line has been struggling in recent weeks

In recent weeks, Kansas City’s offensive line has been a mess.

“Through the season’s first six weeks, the line played pretty well. It’s true that the running game has struggled all along. The team ranks 20th in rushing EPA — and a ghastly 30th in rushing success rate. But Mahomes’ pockets have been as clean as ever. This season, Mahomes has an average time to throw of 2.95 seconds — the NFL’s sixth-best figure, per NextGen Stats — and the line has given up the NFL’s fewest sacks per game.

But in the last two games, the offensive line has struggled — surrendering four sacks and 19 pressures.”

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report )

Broncos announce plans for new training facility and team headquarters set to open in 2026

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art training facility and team headquarters on the existing Centura Health Training Center campus.

“Earlier today, the Broncos announced their plans to build a brand new training facility and team quarters at the current site. The entire build will be privately funded by the Broncos ownership group and they will begin construction this spring and be completed with the build in advance of the 2026 NFL season.”

Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue )

Chargers lucky to learn painful lessons in 27-6 win over Jets and build confidence on defense

The Los Angeles Chargers scored a lot of points without putting on a light show, giving them an opportunity to build on their weaknesses without suffering a loss.

“Luckily, the point of any individual play doesn’t matter – the W in the win column does. There are points of optimism in there for the Chargers, but for the moment it’s worth thinking of them as signs of a potential future rather than something concrete. After all, building one’s confidence against that Jets team carries a ceiling.”

Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride )

Raiders coaching search: Does Antonio Pierce deserve full-time job?

It was a big time start

“Let’s face it; Antonio Pierce owns the Raider Nation these days.

First of all, he replaced Josh McDaniels and that bought him a lot of leeway just because he’s not McDaniels, who may go down one of the most hated (if not the most) figures in team history.”

AFC NORTH:

Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle )

Bengals set franchise-record win streak in home primetime games

How bout those Cincinnati Bengals!?

“With the win over the Buffalo Bills this past weekend, the Bengals set a franchise record for most consecutive primetime wins at home with six in a row... Yes, six in a row.”

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown )

NFLPA President announces frustration in fine system; Ravens players fined more than $220k in 2023

Ravens have been on the receiving end of such fines

“There was a national reaction last week after Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard was fined $21,694 for unnecessary roughness against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Film of the play was posted by The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer, and both pundits and players were pissed.”

Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain )

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren downplays WR George Pickens’ frustration

The second-year wide receiver’s character has been called into question this week by multiple outlets

“This photo of Pickens caused many around the league to believe the second-year receiver was frustrated by his lack of usage in the Steelers’ 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, a game in which he finished with two catches for minus one yard.”

Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs by Nature )

Browns Week 10 rooting guide: Best results for playoff seeding

A look at the best possible outcomes in Week 10 as the Cleveland Browns fight to stay in the playoff race.

“The Cleveland Browns gave their playoff odds a tidy boost with Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Heading into this week’s slate of games, the Browns are current holders of the No. 6 seed in the AFC and have a 62 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to The New York Times.”