Tom Coughlin to be inducted into the ‘Pride of the Jaguars’ in 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Hall of Fame is known as the Pride of the Jaguars. It honors key figures and legends that shaped the franchise, and currently has six members: Hall of Fame offensive tackle Tony Boselli (inducted in 2006), original team owners Wayne and Delores Weaver (2012), running back Fred Taylor (2012), quarterback Mark Brunell (2013), and wide receiver Jimmy Smith (2014).

Now, a seventh member will be added to the Pride. The Jaguars announced today that Tom Coughlin will be inducted at an undetermined date during the 2024-25 season.

Coughlin was Jacksonville’s first and all-time winningest head coach. In 1996 -- the second season in franchise history -- the Jaguars became a winning team and made it to the AFC championship game to make Coughlin the 1996 NFL Coach of the Year and spark four consecutive playoff appearances. The 1999 season saw Jacksonville go 14-2 during the regular season and reach a second conference championship game.

After coaching in Northeast Florida for eight seasons, Coughlin took his talents to the Big Apple, where he won two Super Bowls in 12 seasons as the Giants’ head coach. Coughlin returned to Jacksonville as Executive Vice President of Football Operations in 2017, and the Jaguars reached its third-ever conference championship in the first of his three seasons in that role.

Coughlin released a statement via the Jaguars’ social media post:

“This is a special honor, not just for me, but my family. Since 1994, we’ve made Jacksonville our home and it is gratifying to know how the team and the town are one. “I am proud of what we accomplished in those early years, but I did not do it alone, which is why I look forward to next season’s induction, when I can formally acknowledge all of the wonderful people - most notably our great fans - that made building the Jaguars in Jacksonville such a lasting success story.”

Boselli added his own thoughts via the Jaguars’ online article post:

“The story of the Jaguars cannot be told without Tom Coughlin and the influence he had on our expansion team and new fan base here in North Florida. He is our foundational figure and the initial architect. He built our football operation and set it up for sustained success. Beyond all the remarkable on-field achievements, he also showed everyone how an NFL team could win off the field by positively impacting the communities surrounding us. Speaking for the PRIDE and the entire Jaguars organization, we are collectively excited to celebrate Coach and thank him for positive impact his NFL legacy will forever have on the Jaguars and throughout Jacksonville.”