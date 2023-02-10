 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

  • The team has reportedly hired Chad Hall as the new wide receivers coach. Hall has spent the past six seasons in the same position with the Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars' previous wide receivers coach, Chris Jackson, left in January to take the same position for the University of Texas.
  • Trevor Lawrence penned an open letter to Jacksonville reflecting on the 2022 season.
  • Lawrence and Jamal Agnew represented Jacksonville in the Pro Bowl Games.

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

  • Draft talk: Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Alabama’s Bryce Young are still projected as top picks for the Colts after the Senior Bowl.
  • Linebacker Zaire Franklin and Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. are continuing to promote financial literacy through their respective foundations, Shelice’s Angels and Change Our Future Next Man Up.

Tennessee Titans

Tim Kelly, Offensive Coordinator
Justin Hamilton and Lori Locust, Defensive Quality Control
Charles London, Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Chris Harris, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks

