News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- The team has reportedly hired Chad Hall as the new wide receivers coach. Hall has spent the past six seasons in the same position with the Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars' previous wide receivers coach, Chris Jackson, left in January to take the same position for the University of Texas.
- Trevor Lawrence penned an open letter to Jacksonville reflecting on the 2022 season.
- Lawrence and Jamal Agnew represented Jacksonville in the Pro Bowl Games.
- Running back Dameon Pierce won “Angry Run of the Year” at the NFL Honors for his week 5 20-yard run against the Jaguars.
- DeMeco Ryans won “AP Assistant Coach of the Year” for his work in San Francisco at the NFL Honors.
He continues to show dedication to the community as our WPMOY nominee.
- Draft talk: Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Alabama’s Bryce Young are still projected as top picks for the Colts after the Senior Bowl.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin and Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. are continuing to promote financial literacy through their respective foundations, Shelice’s Angels and Change Our Future Next Man Up.
- The Titans have made multiple changes to their coaching staff:
Tim Kelly, Offensive Coordinator
Justin Hamilton and Lori Locust, Defensive Quality Control
Charles London, Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Chris Harris, Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks
