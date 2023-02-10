Report: Jaguars to hire Chad Hall as wide receivers coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have a new wide receivers coach. Head coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars plan to hire Chad Hall for the role, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Jaguars are hiring Chad Hall as wide receivers coach, per source. Hall — the former NFL WR who had a brief stint in camp with Jacksonville in 2014 — spent the past six seasons on the #Bills staff and is well-regarded. His contract was up in Buffalo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 10, 2023

The Jaguars lost wide receivers coach Chris Jackson to Texas this offseason, and will now look to Hall to lead the wideouts.

Hall has spent the past six seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He joined the Bills as an offensive analyst during the 2017 and 2018 seasons before taking over as wide receivers coach from 2019 through 2022. According to Pelissero, Hall’s contract expired in Buffalo.

While with Buffalo, Hall helped wide receiver Stefon Diggs make three-straight Pro Bowls (2020-2022) and earn a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020 (second-team in 2022). Under Hall’s tutelage, Diggs became the first Bill with 100-plus receptions in consecutive seasons and set an NFL record for receptions in a player’s first two seasons with a team (230).

Additionally, under Hall’s leadership, Buffalo wide receiver Gabriel Davis set an NFL playoff record by catching four touchdowns passes against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 23, 2022.

Before getting into coaching, Hall played wide receiver in the NFL for several seasons. He was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 and stayed with the team until the fall of 2012.

Hall was later signed by the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in late November of 2012. He was promoted to the active roster during the 49ers’ NFC Championship game versus the Atlanta Falcons that season, but was inactive during San Francisco’s Super Bowl XLVII loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hall spent part of the 2013 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and was actually with the Jaguars for training camp in 2014 before being waived ahead of the regular season.

In 24 career games, Hall recorded 16 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 12 times for 42 rushing yards and spent time as a kick and punt returner.

Hall was the 2007 Offensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West Conference, and was also a first-team All-Mountain West selection that year. He went undrafted out of Air Force in 2008, and served as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force in 2008 and 2009.