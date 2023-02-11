Super Bowl picks: Best player props to consider for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The 2023 NFL Super Bowl is right around the corner, kicking off tomorrow evening. It should be an very exciting showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. It is pretty funny that it ended up being the chalk from the beginning of the season matched up in the biggest game of the year.

Currently the Eagles are slightly favored in the game, a point and half, but that’s no the fun part of the Super Bowl and bets. The real fun part of the Super Bowl of course are all the different prop bets you can make on the game.

Thankfully our friends over at DraftKings have provided use with plenty of prop bets to make the entire game from beginning to end, fun. You can go find someone wacky for the first touchdown, even bet on if the final play of the game will be a kneel down or not.

Personally, I’ve got Isiah Pacheco as the first touchdown scorer and I don’t believe this game will end in a kneel down.

I got the Eagles, by the way.