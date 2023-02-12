Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

The game of the 2023 season is just on the horizon as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs make their way to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ Sunday evening for a winner take all battle.

The Chiefs ran through the AFC as what appeared to be arguably the best team in the NFL for much of the season, working their way through close games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs did have an injury scare to MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but all indication heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl is that he’s healthy and ready to go, which he will need to be to deal with the Eagles defensive line.

On the flipside, the Eagles like the Chiefs ran through the NFC on their way to the Super Bowl. Just like the Chiefs the Eagles lost only three games in the regular season, but unlike the Chiefs the Eagles handled all their competition in the 2023 NFL Playoffs easily, not allowing either the New York Giants or the San Francisco 49ers to only score seven points. I can’t remember the last time the Andy Reid led Chiefs only scored seven points, but it is going to be fun watching the Eagles defense try.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023

Live Stream: FOX

When: Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Stadium

Odds: Chiefs are 1.5 point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook