Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley can now apply for reinstatement with the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley is eligible to apply for reinstatement into the NFL as of Wednesday, Feb. 15. Ridley was suspended indefinitely in March 2022 after betting on NFL games and missed the entire 2022 season.

Today is the first day that Jaguars’ WR Calvin Ridley can apply for reinstatement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2023

The Jaguars traded for Ridley at the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, 2022. In exchange for Ridley, Jacksonville sent a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 draft pick that starts as a fourth-rounder if Ridley makes the team in 2023, but moves to a third-round selection if Ridley reaches unspecified playing time milestones. It becomes a second-round pick if the Jaguars re-sign Ridley to a long-term contract extension. If Ridley does not get reinstated by a certain unspecified date, then the 2023 pick becomes a sixth-rounder.

The exact process or timeline for when and how Ridley can become reinstated — and when he can officially join the Jaguars — is unclear.

Ridley played in just five games during the 2021 season before taking a leave of absence to focus on his mental health. He last played a game on Oct. 24, 2021 versus the Miami Dolphins when he recorded four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Ridley has played in 49 career games — with 35 career starts — all of which were with the Falcons. He has recorded 248 receptions for 3,342 yards (13.5 yards per catch) and 28 touchdowns. He has also rushed 13 times for 62 yards (4.8 yards per carry).

Update: According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ridley will be applying to the NFL for reinstatement on Wednesday.