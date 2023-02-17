Jaguars 2023 offseason primer: Key dates, top free agents and more

The 2023 Super Bowl is done and dusted with the Kansas City Chiefs besting the Philadelphia Eagles, albeit in a way that kind of took the sails out of what was a great game. That means that the 2023 NFL offseason can get started for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There’s some key moments this offseason, such as one that already occurred, which was wide receiver Calvin Ridley applying for reinstatement to the league from his suspension for gambling. In case you forget, the Jaguars traded for Ridley midseason pending his reinstatement to the league.

Here’s a quick primer on some of the other things headed this offseason.

Key Dates

Feb 21: NFL teams can designate their franchise or transition tag to pending unrestricted free agents until March 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Feb 28-Mar 6: 2023 NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis, IN. Features NFL Draft prospects interviewing with teams, media and performing physical and mental tests for prospective NFL teams.

Mar 7-Apr 19: During this period NFL teams are permitted to host up to 30 NFL draft prospects for in person interviews on-site.

Mar 13-15: The infamous negotiating period, also know as the “legal tampering” period, where NFL teams are permitted to speak with player agents about prospective deals, however players are not permitted to visit facilities.

Mar 15: The beginning of the 2023 free agency period. Teams are

Apr 27-29: Rounds one through seven of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pending Jaguars Free Agents

Jawaan Taylor, right tackle

Evan Engram, tight end

Dan Arnold, tight end

Chris Manhertz, tight end

Marvin Jones, wide receiver

Dawuane Smoot, defensive lineman

Arden Key, outside linebacker/defensive end

Andrew Wingard, safety

Tre Herndon, cornerback

C.J. Beathard, quarterback

Adam Gotsis, defensive lineman

Corey Peters, defesnive tackle

JaMycal Hasty, running back

Tevaughn Campbell, cornerback

Blake Hance, offensive tackle

Riley Patterson, kicker

Tim Jones, wide receiver

Cole Van Lanen, offensive lineman

Franchise Tag Targets: